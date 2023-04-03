Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:05 2023-04-03 am EDT
2405.00 GBX   +4.18%
12:10pFTSE 100 higher as oil prices surge on OPEC+ cut
AN
11:59aTransaction in Own Shares
GL
11:25aShell : NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transaction in Own Shares

04/03/2023 | 11:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

03 April, 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 3 April 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
03/04/202384,496

 		£23.980£23.820£23.959LSEGBP
03/04/20235,607£23.970£23.855£23.946Chi-X (CXE)
GBP
03/04/2023944£23.920£23.815£23.847BATS (BXE)
GBP

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 2 February 2023.

In respect of this programme, BNP Paribas Exane will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 2 February 2023 up to and including 28 April 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by BNP Paribas Exane on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


All news about SHELL PLC
12:10pFTSE 100 higher as oil prices surge on OPEC+ cut
AN
11:59aTransaction in Own Shares
GL
11:25aShell : NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERI..
PU
11:19aOil Stocks Lift European Equities Higher in Monday Trading
MT
10:16aDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
10:16aDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
09:52aSHELL (NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
08:07aOil prices, oil stocks surge on OPEC+ move
RE
07:08aFTSE 100 up on oil price; UK manufacturing weak
AN
06:24aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Mostly Lo..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 346 B - -
Net income 2023 29 910 M - -
Net Debt 2023 35 056 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,18x
Yield 2023 4,07%
Capitalization 197 B 197 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 91 140
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 28,56 $
Average target price 35,43 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC-0.75%196 507
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.78%1 895 421
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED30.25%152 045
TOTALENERGIES SE-7.31%144 713
EQUINOR ASA-15.09%88 724
PETROBRAS-4.29%64 878
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer