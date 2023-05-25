Advanced search
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-05-25 am EDT
2340.50 GBX   -2.17%
12:52pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
10:18aShell Unit to Pay $9.9 Million to Resolve Alleged Air Quality Violations at Pennsylvania Plant
MT
09:54aShell Unit Pay $9.9 Million to Resolve Alleged Air Quality Violations at Pennsylvania Plant
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transaction in Own Shares

05/25/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
Transaction in Own Shares

May 25, 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 25 May 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paid

 		Lowest price paid

 		Volume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
25/05/20231,144,771 £ 23.8200 £ 23.2950 £ 23.5402 LSEGBP
25/05/2023183,728 £ 23.5300 £ 23.3000 £ 23.4287 Chi-X (CXE)GBP
25/05/2023- ---BATS (BXE)GBP
25/05/20232,006,568 € 27.7400 € 27.0600 € 27.3680 XAMSEUR
25/05/2023240,304 € 27.3250 € 27.0650 € 27.2153 CBOE DXEEUR
25/05/2023- ---TQEXEUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 4 May 2023.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 4 May 2023 up to and including 21 July 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with  Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union
 (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 343 B - -
Net income 2023 28 795 M - -
Net Debt 2023 37 935 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,98x
Yield 2023 4,08%
Capitalization 201 B 201 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 91 140
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 29,60 $
Average target price 35,86 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC2.86%201 310
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.66%2 064 168
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED49.30%180 069
TOTALENERGIES SE-3.05%149 188
EQUINOR ASA-12.72%86 987
PETROBRAS7.14%74 910
