    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:09 2023-05-30 am EDT
2282.00 GBX   -3.00%
Transaction in Own Shares
GL
07:37aIndonesia Threatens Termination of Shell's Stake in Local Gas Project to Expedite Sale
MT
06:47aIndonesia presses Shell to expedite Masela project exit
RE
Transaction in Own Shares

05/30/2023 | 12:59pm EDT
Transaction in Own Shares

May 30, 2023

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 30 May 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of purchase Number of Shares purchased Highest price paid

  		Lowest price paid

  		Volume weighted average price paid per share Venue Currency
30/05/2023 1,603,920 £ 23.3800 £ 22.7850 £ 22.9889 LSE GBP
30/05/2023 185,752 £ 23.3800 £ 22.7800 £ 23.0225 Chi-X (CXE) GBP
30/05/2023 135,000 £ 23.0900 £ 22.8100 £ 22.9414 BATS (BXE) GBP
30/05/2023 2,104,000 € 27.3200 € 26.6900 € 26.8914 XAMS EUR
30/05/2023 640,000 € 27.3150 € 26.6850 € 26.9112 CBOE DXE EUR
30/05/2023 101,456 € 27.0150 € 26.7050 € 26.8105 TQEX EUR

These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 4 May 2023.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 4 May 2023 up to and including 21 July 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with  Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union
 (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Attachment


