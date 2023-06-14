Advanced search
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
2023-06-14
2324.50 GBX   +1.24%
06:31aShell Reviews Energy, Chemical Assets in Singapore
MT
06:24aShell to Boost Dividend by 15%, Plans $5 Billion of Share Buybacks
MT
06:21aEuropean Midday Briefing: Caution Ahead of Fed Holds Back Stock Gains
DJ
Trending: Shell Bumps Shareholder Returns, Commits to Oil Production

06/14/2023 | 06:11am EDT
0955 GMT - Shell is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the energy major said it will increase shareholder distribution while deepening its commitment to the oil-and-gas business. In an update ahead of its Capital Markets Day, the company said it will increase shareholder distribution to 30%-40% of cash flow from operations through the cycle, from 20%-30% previously, with a 15% increase in dividend a share effective from the second quarter. RBC Capital Markets had expected a 20% bump, however the Canadian bank noted the move might be a re-basement with potentially further increases to come. "With buybacks year to date and the guidance for second half of 2023 [of "at least $5 billion"], Shell should repurchase around 6%-7% of its shares this year, providing room to increase the dividend further," RBC said. Shell also said it will cut spending, keep its oil production steady and scale back on less-profitable businesses. "We will invest in the models that work-those with the highest returns that play to our strengths," Chief Executive Wael Sawan said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (christian.moess@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 0610ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.77% 75.34 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
SHELL PLC 0.91% 2317 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
WTI 1.93% 70.502 Delayed Quote.-16.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 344 B - -
Net income 2023 28 460 M - -
Net Debt 2023 38 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,84x
Yield 2023 4,22%
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 91 140
Free-Float 0,00%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 28,95 $
Average target price 35,64 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Catherine Jeanne Hughes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC-1.29%196 044
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY10.34%2 077 678
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED56.02%187 229
TOTALENERGIES SE-7.66%142 611
EQUINOR ASA-7.63%94 540
PETROBRAS17.80%82 845
