1007 GMT - Shell is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past six hours, according to Factiva data, after the energy giant booked lower-than-expected earnings, but launched a $3 billion buyback program. Weaker oil and gas prices and lower liquefied gas trading and refining margins dented Shell's second-quarter adjusted earnings, falling 47% on record-high earnings in prior-year's similar period. "Shell's weak second quarter showing reflected a tough comparison with a period in 2022 of surging energy prices linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine," AJ Bell Investment director Russ Mould said in a market comment. However, the hit on earnings didn't affect shareholder returns, as the company set out a buyback program of $3 billion to be completed during the third quarter. In addition, a share buyback program of at least $2.5 billion is expected to be announced at the third-quarter results announcement, Shell said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

07-27-23 0622ET