1347 GMT - Shell is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the British oil and gas company raised its natural gas production target for the first quarter. Shell on Friday was the first of Europe's major oil and gas companies to provide an update on its first-quarter production and earnings. It said that it expected to produce between 960,000 and 1 million barrels of oil-equivalent a day of natural gas in the first three months of the year, exceeding its previous guided range of between 930,000-990,000 barrels a day. In the fourth quarter of last year, Shell produced 901,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day of natural gas. The performance of Shell's natural gas division was helped by the resumption of the company's Prelude floating liquefied natural-gas platform, ING analyst Quirijn Mulder said in a note, adding that though volumes improved, trading conditions had declined in the quarter. The trading update is positive overall for Shell, Jefferies analyst said, adding that its guidance addresses concerns around gas trading normalization. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (pierre.bertrand@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-24 1002ET