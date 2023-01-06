Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2023-01-06 am EST
2350.00 GBX   +1.67%
11:02aTrending: Shell to Take $2 Billion Tax Hit for 4Q as Integrated Gas Trading Rose
DJ
10:14aUK's Budget Discipline Limits Hit to Sterling, Gilts From News of Strikes
DJ
09:03aSector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: Shell to Take $2 Billion Tax Hit for 4Q as Integrated Gas Trading Rose

01/06/2023 | 11:02am EST
1547 GMT - Shell is among the most talked-about companies across news items over the past eight hours, according to Factiva data, after the energy giant said it expects to pay $2 billion in European Union and U.K energy windfall tax in the fourth quarter and report a significant increase in natural-gas profit. The statement was met with mixed results from analysts after the oil-and-gas company also lowered the top end of its upstream production forecast for the fourth quarter to 1.9 million barrels a day from 2.0 million and said it expects lower marketing results compared with the third quarter. Citi said in a note the statement was broadly in line with market expectations, adding that the positives for the quarter are advantageous gas trading compared with a difficult third quarter and good working capital inflows. RBC Capital Markets in a note pointed to lower guidance for liquefied natural gas volumes but higher-than-expected trading results. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1102ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.98% 79.53 Delayed Quote.-8.30%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.56% 175.2037 Real-time Quote.-8.72%
SHELL PLC 1.67% 2350 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
WTI 1.02% 74.776 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 391 B - -
Net income 2022 40 613 M - -
Net Debt 2022 42 593 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,13x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 192 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,51 $
Average target price 35,44 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC-0.62%192 350
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.71%1 845 883
TOTALENERGIES SE-1.21%151 274
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.28%126 878
EQUINOR ASA-9.15%98 731
GAZPROM0.00%64 280