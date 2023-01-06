Trending: Shell to Take $2 Billion Tax Hit for 4Q as Integrated Gas Trading Rose

1547 GMT - Shell is among the most talked-about companies across news items over the past eight hours, according to Factiva data, after the energy giant said it expects to pay $2 billion in European Union and U.K energy windfall tax in the fourth quarter and report a significant increase in natural-gas profit. The statement was met with mixed results from analysts after the oil-and-gas company also lowered the top end of its upstream production forecast for the fourth quarter to 1.9 million barrels a day from 2.0 million and said it expects lower marketing results compared with the third quarter. Citi said in a note the statement was broadly in line with market expectations, adding that the positives for the quarter are advantageous gas trading compared with a difficult third quarter and good working capital inflows. RBC Capital Markets in a note pointed to lower guidance for liquefied natural gas volumes but higher-than-expected trading results. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1102ET