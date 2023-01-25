Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:19 2023-01-25 am EST
2332.00 GBX   -0.66%
01:48pTrinidad offers to pay for Venezuelan gas with humanitarian supplies
RE
12:56pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:06pShell Reportedly Makes New Oil Discovery
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trinidad offers to pay for Venezuelan gas with humanitarian supplies

01/25/2023 | 01:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PORT OF SPAIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago would pay Venezuela for natural gas produced at an offshore development with humanitarian supplies like food and medicine, Prime Minister Keith Rowley said, to comply with a U.S. license prohibiting cash payments to the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday issued a license allowing Trinidad to co-develop the Dragon gas field, which holds 4.2 trillion cubic feet of reserves on the Venezuelan side of the maritime border with Trinidad. The project would have Trinidad import the gas and turn it into exportable liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"We have done that before. So we buy the gas and we pay for it in a variety of ways," Rowley told journalists late on Tuesday. Trinidad previously supplied Venezuela with about $50 million in humanitarian goods, he said.

Venezuela has resorted to swaps to make its economy work amid stiff U.S. sanctions prohibiting financial transactions or the use of dollars to pay Venezuela or the country's state companies.

Maduro has been pressing Washington and other governments to free over $3 billion frozen in foreign bank accounts - money which could be used to import food, medicine and other goods.

The United Nations has been called to administrate a fund that would be financed with those resources, but there has been no agreement between Maduro, the United States and the country's political opposition on how to implement it. The opposition controls most of the country's foreign assets.

NEW OPERATOR

Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA owns and operated the Dragon gas project when it was last active about a decade ago. A new operator would have to be appointed to bring new investment, said Latin American energy expert Francisco Monaldi.

"From the perspective of opportunities, PDVSA does not have better options at this time to sell that gas under sanctions," even if it means relinquishing operations, he said.

Shell, which operates the neighboring Hibiscus field in Trinidad, ideally could become the operator, said Trinidad's Rowley.

Trinidad and Venezuela would have to decide on how to compensate PDVSA for past exploration and infrastructure, said Monaldi, a director at the Center for Energy Studies at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

PDVSA did not reply to a request for comment. Shell declined to comment. (Reporting by Curtis Williams, writing by Marianna Parraga, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.15% 86.32 Delayed Quote.2.49%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.89% 137.5129 Real-time Quote.-28.00%
SHELL PLC -0.66% 2332 Delayed Quote.0.92%
WTI 0.45% 80.375 Delayed Quote.1.43%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.14% 18.2 End-of-day quote.0.83%
All news about SHELL PLC
01:48pTrinidad offers to pay for Venezuelan gas with humanitarian supplies
RE
12:56pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
12:06pShell Reportedly Makes New Oil Discovery
AQ
09:38aRoyal Opera House cuts ties with long-term sponsor BP
AN
01/24Exxon halts routine gas flaring in the Permian, wants others to follow
RE
01/24U.S. issues license to Trinidad and Tobago to develop Venezuela offshore gas field
RE
01/24Texas refining facilities report upsets following tornado
RE
01/24Deer Park, Texas chemicals plant reports 'incident' following severe weather
RE
01/24Transaction in Own Shares
GL
01/24FTSE 100 lags as other indices make headway
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 387 B - -
Net income 2022 39 523 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43 048 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,59x
Yield 2022 3,57%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 28,95 $
Average target price 35,81 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wael Sawan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC0.92%202 025
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.12%1 944 333
TOTALENERGIES SE0.07%157 723
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.61%134 735
EQUINOR ASA-14.47%96 589
PETROBRAS8.33%72 657