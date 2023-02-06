Trinidad's energy minister to begin talks on gas deal in Caracas

CARACAS/PORT OF SPAIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Trinidad and
Tobago's energy minister met Venezuelan officials on Monday,
according to Venezuela's state media, the first high-level visit
since the United States last month green-lighted the joint
development of a key offshore gas project.
The Caribbean country's Prime Minister Keith Rowley last
week told the Parliament that his government was in touch with
Venezuela following a U.S. license for the Dragon field, and
that the first meetings to begin negotiations had been set up.
Trinidad's minister Stuart Young on Monday met Venezuela's
Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and oil minister Tareck El
Aissami, according to a video broadcasted by state TV. Details
of the minister's agenda have not been revealed.
Even though the two-year license authorizes companies from
Trinidad to do business with U.S-sanctioned state oil firm
PDVSA, the terms of a set of agreements signed in 2018 by
Trinidad and Venezuela must be renegotiated in order to progress
on specific contracts, according to sources close to the talks.
Trinidad, who since 2020 has a liquefaction train idled due
to a low gas output, has in recent years been eager to secure
other sources of gas to boost processing, production of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) for exports and petrochemical
output.
Venezuela's Dragon field, operated by PDVSA, which has
remained inactive for over a decade after submarine equipment
was installed and successful production tests were made, is an
ideal source of gas until Trinidad can bring its planned new
offshore output online.
Shell Plc, which operates a neighboring gas project
in Trinidad, could also operate Dragon if Venezuelan President
Nicolas Maduro's government extends it a license.
A Shell spokesperson last week said the company is a
potential participant under the U.S. authorization that enables
Trinidad and Tobago to "reengage in work on the Dragon Project."
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas and Curtis Williams in
Port of Spain; writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Sandra
Maler)