Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open higher on Friday, with futures up 0.27%.

* OFGEM: Britain's energy regulator on Friday set out proposals for a one-off price cap adjustment of 16 pounds ($20.41), or 1.33 pounds a month, to be paid between April 2024 and March 2025, as it seeks to better protect customers at the risk of bad debt.

* HEATHROW: Britain's Heathrow Airport said on Friday it expected to handle 81.4 million passengers in 2024.

* SHELL: Norway's Equinor said on Thursday it has agreed to buy Shell's stake in the Linnorm gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea.

* SHELL: A disagreement between Shell PLC and Venezuela's state company PDVSA over future liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices has gridlocked talks on a license for Shell and Trinidad and Tobago's National Gas Company to operate a Venezuelan gas field, two people close to the negotiations said.

* UNILEVER: Unilever Plc is in advanced talks to sell Elida Beauty, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Workers at Antofagasta's Centinela copper mine in Chile have voted overwhelmingly to approve a new labor contract, their union announced on Thursday.

* METAL: London copper prices were steady on Friday.

* ASTRAZENECA: The makers of a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunization for infants that has been in tight supply will deliver an additional 230,000 doses in January, the White House said on Thursday.

* GOLD: Gold prices were set for a weekly gain on Friday.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday.

* FTSE 100: The UK's FTSE 100 gave up some gains on Thursday.

