(Reuters) - U.S.-based liquefied natural gas developer Venture Global and the commercial arm of Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK Group on Thursday announced an agreement to supply Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

It is Ukraine's first major deal with a U.S. exporter for LNG supply.

Under the agreement, DTEK's trading unit D. Trading will buy cargoes from Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG facility in Louisiana from later this year until the end of 2026.

D. Trading will also purchase up to 2 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Venture Global's third facility, CP2 LNG, for 20 years.

Currently, Ukraine has no regasification terminals for LNG and most gas volumes come to Ukraine from Slovakia. DTEK, however has contract regasification capacity in terminals in Europe and could ship this gas to Ukraine. There's also a pipeline link via Poland, which has an LNG terminal.

DTEK was not immediately available for comment.

Ukraine has said it will not extend a five-year deal with Russia's Gazprom on the transit of Russian pipeline gas to Europe when it expires at the end of the year and has been exploring options for alternative supply.

Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass plant has been at the centre of a long-running dispute involving energy companies including BP, Shell and others over access to LNG from the plant.

On Monday, a U.S. regulator ordered Venture Global LNG to provide customers with documents about the mechanical problems and startup of a Louisiana plant.

The disputes have not stopped it from signing LNG supply deals, including a 20-year deal signed in June last year to provide Germany's Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE) with 2.25 million tonnes per annum of LNG.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru, Nina Chestney and Marwa Rashad in London and Marek Strzelecki in Warsaw; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Varun H K and Jane Merriman)