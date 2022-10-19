What is the SPR, the U.S. emergency oil stash?

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) -
The White House is nearing the end of its scheduled release
of 180 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic
Petroleum Reserve, the largest such release from the stockpile
in history.
The move was announced following Moscow's invasion of
Ukraine on Feb. 24 and subsequent sanctions slapped on Russia by
the United States and its allies. Overall, the releases have
helped reduce the price of crude worldwide, as the international
benchmark Brent is currently around $90 a barrel, down
from a peak of nearly $130 touched in early March.
The Biden Administration has sold roughly $165 million
of its planned $180 million in sales, but has discussed bringing
forward sales already approved for 2023, with additional plans
to buy back oil later if prices decline.
WHY WAS THE SPR CREATED?
The United States created the SPR in 1975 after the Arab oil
embargo spiked gasoline prices and damaged the U.S. economy.
Presidents have tapped the stockpile to calm oil markets during
war or when hurricanes hit oil infrastructure along the U.S.
Gulf of Mexico.
HOW MUCH OIL DOES THE SPR HOLD?
The reserve currently holds about 405 million barrels in
dozens of caverns in four heavily guarded locations on the
Louisiana and Texas coasts. The country also maintains small
heating oil and gasoline reserves in the U.S. Northeast.
HOW DOES THE SPR GET OIL TO MARKET?
Because of its location near big U.S. refining or
petrochemical centers, the SPR can ship as much as 4.4 million
barrels per day. It can take only 13 days from a presidential
decision for the first oil to enter the U.S. market, according
to the Energy Department.
Under a sale, the Energy Department usually holds an online
auction in which energy companies bid on the oil. Under a swap,
oil companies take crude but are required to return it, plus
interest.
U.S. presidents authorized emergency sales from the SPR in
2011 during a war in OPEC member Libya, during the Gulf War in
1991 and after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Oil swaps have taken place more frequently, with the last
exchange held in September after Hurricane Ida.
WHO HAS BEEN BUYING U.S. RESERVES?
The largest buyers of U.S. strategic reserves have been
U.S.-based refining companies, led by units of Valero, Marathon
Petroleum, and Exxon Mobil. Some of the barrels have made their
way overseas, as oil companies with large trading arms like
Shell and BP ship crude around the world.
WHAT OTHER COUNTRIES HAVE STRATEGIC RESERVES?
The United States is responsible for about half of the
world's strategic petroleum reserves.
The United States and the other members of the International
Energy Agency, which include Britain, Germany, Japan and
Australia, are required to hold oil in emergency reserves
equivalent to 90 days of net oil imports. Japan has one of the
largest reserves after China and the United States.
State storage across the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development, most of whose members belong to
IEA, came to 988 million barrels of crude as of August, down
from nearly 1.2 billion barrels in January, according to the
IEA.
