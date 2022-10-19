Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-19 am EDT
2273.00 GBX   +0.89%
12:32pNigeria LNG has not yet cancelled cargoes despite force majeure - sources
RE
12:23pWhat is the SPR, the U.S. emergency oil stash?
RE
02:54aShell JV Picks Neste's Production Technology For New Unit in China
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

What is the SPR, the U.S. emergency oil stash?

10/19/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) -

The White House is nearing the end of its scheduled release of 180 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the largest such release from the stockpile in history.

The move was announced following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and subsequent sanctions slapped on Russia by the United States and its allies. Overall, the releases have helped reduce the price of crude worldwide, as the international benchmark Brent is currently around $90 a barrel, down from a peak of nearly $130 touched in early March.

The Biden Administration has sold roughly $165 million of its planned $180 million in sales, but has discussed bringing forward sales already approved for 2023, with additional plans to buy back oil later if prices decline.

WHY WAS THE SPR CREATED?

The United States created the SPR in 1975 after the Arab oil embargo spiked gasoline prices and damaged the U.S. economy. Presidents have tapped the stockpile to calm oil markets during war or when hurricanes hit oil infrastructure along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

HOW MUCH OIL DOES THE SPR HOLD?

The reserve currently holds about 405 million barrels in dozens of caverns in four heavily guarded locations on the Louisiana and Texas coasts. The country also maintains small heating oil and gasoline reserves in the U.S. Northeast.

HOW DOES THE SPR GET OIL TO MARKET?

Because of its location near big U.S. refining or petrochemical centers, the SPR can ship as much as 4.4 million barrels per day. It can take only 13 days from a presidential decision for the first oil to enter the U.S. market, according to the Energy Department.

Under a sale, the Energy Department usually holds an online auction in which energy companies bid on the oil. Under a swap, oil companies take crude but are required to return it, plus interest.

U.S. presidents authorized emergency sales from the SPR in 2011 during a war in OPEC member Libya, during the Gulf War in 1991 and after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Oil swaps have taken place more frequently, with the last exchange held in September after Hurricane Ida.

WHO HAS BEEN BUYING U.S. RESERVES?

The largest buyers of U.S. strategic reserves have been U.S.-based refining companies, led by units of Valero, Marathon Petroleum, and Exxon Mobil. Some of the barrels have made their way overseas, as oil companies with large trading arms like Shell and BP ship crude around the world.

WHAT OTHER COUNTRIES HAVE STRATEGIC RESERVES?

The United States is responsible for about half of the world's strategic petroleum reserves.

The United States and the other members of the International Energy Agency, which include Britain, Germany, Japan and Australia, are required to hold oil in emergency reserves equivalent to 90 days of net oil imports. Japan has one of the largest reserves after China and the United States.

State storage across the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, most of whose members belong to IEA, came to 988 million barrels of crude as of August, down from nearly 1.2 billion barrels in January, according to the IEA.

(Reporting By Tim Gardner in Washington Editing by David Gaffen, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.67% 103.48 Delayed Quote.64.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.74% 91.48 Delayed Quote.17.97%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.87% 458.018 Real-time Quote.12.99%
SHELL PLC 0.89% 2273 Delayed Quote.38.92%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.23% 61.85 Delayed Quote.-18.53%
WTI 0.77% 84.449 Delayed Quote.11.31%
All news about SHELL PLC
12:32pNigeria LNG has not yet cancelled cargoes despite force majeure - sources
RE
12:23pWhat is the SPR, the U.S. emergency oil stash?
RE
02:54aShell JV Picks Neste's Production Technology For New Unit in China
MT
10/18US State Sues Shell, BP, Others For Concealing Fossil Fuel's Impact On Climate Change
MT
10/18New Jersey Sues Exxon Mobil, Others for Allegedly Misleading Public About Climate Chang..
MT
10/18Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Others Face New Jersey Lawsuit Over Climate Change Risks
MT
10/18Transaction in Own Shares
GL
10/18Nigeria LNG outage threatens Europe, traders with higher costs
RE
10/18London stocks eke out gains for fourth straight day on UK policy reversal optimism
RE
10/18Nigeria LNG outage threatens Europe, traders with higher costs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 399 B - -
Net income 2022 43 062 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,44x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 181 B 180 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 25,43 $
Average target price 33,59 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC38.92%181 121
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.85%2 084 110
TOTALENERGIES SE16.78%129 361
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-3.75%125 000
EQUINOR ASA51.99%107 511
PETROBRAS20.25%89 371