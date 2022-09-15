Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHEL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:23 2022-09-15 am EDT
2348.00 GBX   +0.30%
04:16aBanks and miners lift the LSE
MS
04:12aFTSE 100 Rises, Led by Housebuilders, Banks
DJ
03:45aWho is Shell's new CEO Sawan?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Who is Shell's new CEO Sawan?

09/15/2022 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Shell named Wael Sawan, head of its integrated gas and renewables division, on Thursday as the group's chief executive officer, replacing Ben van Beurden, with the energy major at the cusp of a transition to cleaner energy.

Sawan, 48, oversees Shell's growth into low carbon energies, as well as its giant gas business. He was seen as the front-runner to succeed van Beurden, Reuters reported earlier this month, and will inherit one of the industry's most ambitious green targets.

Here are some facts on the new boss:

* Born in 1974, Sawan has been heading Shell's integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions division since November 2021

* A Canadian citizen of Lebanese origin, Sawan is an alumni of Harvard Business School and completed his engineering from Canada's McGill University

* Sawan joined Shell in 1997 and has been a member of the group's executive committee for three years now

* Before taking up his current role, Sawan was director of Shell's upstream business where he oversaw the divestment of the Permian business and decision to exit onshore Nigeria

* Sawan also had stints with Shell's deepwater and Qatar operations

(Source: Shell website, Reuters reporting and LinkedIn) (Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SHELL PLC
04:16aBanks and miners lift the LSE
MS
04:12aFTSE 100 Rises, Led by Housebuilders, Banks
DJ
03:45aWho is Shell's new CEO Sawan?
RE
03:24aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks, miners lift London's FTSE 100 after slump
RE
03:13aFTSE 100 Seen Recovering Some Ground After Losses
DJ
03:02aShell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden to Step Down, Successor Named
MT
02:49aShell Names Wael Sawan as Next CEO -- Update
DJ
02:25aShell Names Wael Sawan as Next CEO
DJ
02:14aShell Names Successor as CEO Plans Year-End Exit
MT
02:12aShell names renewables boss Sawan as CEO to lead green push
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 395 B - -
Net income 2022 42 679 M - -
Net Debt 2022 36 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,65x
Yield 2022 3,70%
Capitalization 196 B 196 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,08 $
Average target price 33,91 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Vice President-Manufacturing Excellence
Sinead Gorman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Yiu Kiang Goh Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC44.35%195 839
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY13.69%2 176 387
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.15%139 204
TOTALENERGIES SE14.86%127 060
EQUINOR ASA54.98%115 795
PETROBRAS7.73%82 258