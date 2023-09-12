Security SHEL

SHELL PLC

Equities SHEL GB00BP6MXD84
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:26 2023-09-12 am EDT
2509.50 GBX -0.02% +1.64% +7.89%
Why/How does the labour dispute in Australian LNG impact European gas market?

Today at 02:46 pm

Latest news about Shell plc

Why/How does the labour dispute in Australian LNG impact European gas market? Alphavalue
BP CEO Bernard Looney to resign - FT RE
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Sharply Higher in Afternoon Trading MT
Ithaca Energy to Buy Remaining 30% in UK Cambo Oil Field From Shell MT
Ithaca Energy to Buy Remaining 30% of Shell's Stake in UK Cambo Oil Field MT
Russia's Sakhalin Energy resumes operations in full after maintenance - Ifx RE
Ithaca Energy acquires Shell's stake in UK Cambo field RE
Ithaca Energy to Buy Remaining Stake in Cambo Field From Shell DJ
Ithaca to buy remaining 30% working interest in Cambo from Shell AN
Ithaca Energy to Acquire Shell's 30% Stake in Cambo Oil Field MT
Oil investors open to dividend cut to boost clean energy spending -Deloitte RE
US offshore wind projects facing inflation headwinds RE
Chevron Australia LNG workers start strike. What happens now? RE
Germany extends trusteeship of Rosneft assets in ongoing dispute RE
Chevron, Repsol quit oil and gas exploration blocks in Mexican Gulf RE
Sector Update: Energy Stocks Slip Premarket Thursday MT
Inflation Concerns Weaken Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Premarket Thursday MT
Nigerian state oil company says Eni unit did not obtain its consent in Oando sale - letter RE
Shell Plans to Sell German Battery Manufacturing Unit MT
Shell Reportedly Puts Germany's Sonnen on the Block CI
Shell puts Germany's sonnen on the block -report RE
Shell Seeks Buyers For German Battery Business Sonnen MT
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 7 RE
GASTECH-Galp vows to protect contractual rights over Venture Global deal RE
Shell Opts for Shorter Maintenance Period to Resolve Australian LNG Plant Issues MT

Company Profile

Shell plc specializes in oil and natural gas production and distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining of crude oil (37.9%): owns, at the end of 2022, 8 refineries worldwide. The group is also involved in manufacturing of chemical and petrochemical products (olefins, aromatic products, solvents, ethylenes, propylenes, phenols, additives, etc.); - marketing of petroleum products (31.6%): operation of a network of more than 46,000 service stations worldwide; - production of liquefied natural gas (14.4%) ; - production of electricity from renewable sources (13.9%); - crude oil and natural gas exploration and production (2.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.7%), Asia/Oceania/Africa (33.2%), the United States (22.8%) and America (8.3%).
Sector
Integrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2023-11-02 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Shell plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
31.44USD
Average target price
36.58USD
Spread / Average Target
+16.34%
Sector Integrated Oil & Gas

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC
Chart Analysis Shell plc
+7.89% 210 B $
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis PetroChina Company Limited
+53.78% 197 B $
TOTALENERGIES SE
Chart Analysis TotalEnergies SE
+4.50% 157 B $
EQUINOR ASA
Chart Analysis Equinor ASA
-1.28% 96 891 M $
PETROBRAS
Chart Analysis Petrobras
+37.18% 92 852 M $
ENI S.P.A
Chart Analysis Eni S.p.A
+13.67% 53 113 M $
GAZPROM
Chart Analysis Gazprom
-.--% 49 073 M $
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.
Chart Analysis Suncor Energy Inc.
+9.43% 43 846 M $
CENOVUS ENERGY INC.
Chart Analysis Cenovus Energy Inc.
+6.28% 38 095 M $
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Chart Analysis Rosneft Oil Company
-.--% 34 972 M $
Integrated Oil & Gas
