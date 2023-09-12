|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:26 2023-09-12 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2509.50 GBX
|-0.02%
|+1.64%
|+7.89%
|08:46pm
|Why/How does the labour dispute in Australian LNG impact European gas market?
|07:49pm
|BP CEO Bernard Looney to resign - FT
|RE
Why/How does the labour dispute in Australian LNG impact European gas market?
Today at 02:46 pm
More about the company
Shell plc specializes in oil and natural gas production and distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining of crude oil (37.9%): owns, at the end of 2022, 8 refineries worldwide. The group is also involved in manufacturing of chemical and petrochemical products (olefins, aromatic products, solvents, ethylenes, propylenes, phenols, additives, etc.); - marketing of petroleum products (31.6%): operation of a network of more than 46,000 service stations worldwide; - production of liquefied natural gas (14.4%) ; - production of electricity from renewable sources (13.9%); - crude oil and natural gas exploration and production (2.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (35.7%), Asia/Oceania/Africa (33.2%), the United States (22.8%) and America (8.3%).
SectorIntegrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2023-11-02 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
31.44USD
Average target price
36.58USD
Spread / Average Target
+16.34%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+7.89%
|210 B $
|+53.78%
|197 B $
|+4.50%
|157 B $
|-1.28%
|96 891 M $
|+37.18%
|92 852 M $
|+13.67%
|53 113 M $
|-.--%
|49 073 M $
|+9.43%
|43 846 M $
|+6.28%
|38 095 M $
|-.--%
|34 972 M $