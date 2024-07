July 10 (Reuters) - Canada's Unifor union on Wednesday said its members at Shell's Scotford refinery in Alberta, Canada, have ratified a new four-year agreement that includes a 16% wage increase.

The Scotford complex at Alberta consists of a bitumen upgrader, oil refinery, chemicals plant and a carbon capture and storage facility.

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)