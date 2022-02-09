Director/PDMR shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
February 9, 2022
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.
LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
PDMR
DATE OF AWARD
SHARE TYPE
NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
Ben van Beurden
February 4, 2022
SHEL (LSE)
209,131
Jessica Uhl
February 4, 2022
SHEL ADS (NYSE)
61,242
Harry Brekelmans
February 4, 2022
SHELL (AMS)
77,000
Ronan Cassidy
February 4, 2022
SHEL (LSE)
65,800
Donny Ching
February 4, 2022
SHELL (AMS)
57,400
Wael Sawan
February 4, 2022
SHELL (AMS)
98,000
Huibert Vigeveno
February 4, 2022
SHELL (AMS)
77,000
Zoe Yujnovich
February 4, 2022
SHELL (AMS)
77,000
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Ben
Last Name(s)
van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
GBP
Price
20.37
Volume
209,131
Total
4,259,998.47
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
209,131 20.37 4,259,998.47
Date of transaction
February 4, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Jessica
Last Name(s)
Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
American Depository Shares (SHEL)
Identification Code
US7802593050
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
USD
Price
55.10
Volume
61,242
Total
3,374,434.20
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
61,242 55.10 3,374,434.20
Date of transaction
February 4, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Harry
Last Name(s)
Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
EUR
Price
24.08
Volume
77,000
Total
1,854,160.00
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
77,000 24.08 1,854,160.00
Date of transaction
February 4, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Ronan
Last Name(s)
Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
GBP
Price
20.37
Volume
65,800
Total
1,340,346.00
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
65,800 20.37 1,340,346.00
Date of transaction
February 4, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Donny
Last Name(s)
Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
EUR
Price
24.08
Volume
57,400
Total
1,382,192.00
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
57,400 24.08 1,382,192.00
Date of transaction
February 4, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
EUR
Price
24.08
Volume
98,000
Total
2,359,840.00
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
98,000 24.08 2,359,840.00
Date of transaction
February 4, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Huibert
Last Name(s)
Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
EUR
Price
24.08
Volume
77,000
Total
1,854,160.00
Aggregated information Volume Price Total
77,000 24.08 1,854,160.00
Date of transaction
February 4, 2022
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Zoe
Last Name(s)
Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)