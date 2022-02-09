Log in
    SHELL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHELL)
Director/PDMR shareholding

02/09/2022 | 10:36am EST
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

February 9, 2022

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
PDMRDATE OF AWARD SHARE TYPENUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
Ben van BeurdenFebruary 4, 2022SHEL (LSE)209,131
Jessica UhlFebruary 4, 2022SHEL ADS (NYSE)61,242
Harry BrekelmansFebruary 4, 2022SHELL (AMS)77,000
Ronan CassidyFebruary 4, 2022SHEL (LSE)65,800
Donny Ching February 4, 2022SHELL (AMS)57,400
Wael SawanFebruary 4, 2022SHELL (AMS)98,000
Huibert VigevenoFebruary 4, 2022SHELL (AMS)77,000
Zoe YujnovichFebruary 4, 2022SHELL (AMS)77,000

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke                                
Deputy Company Secretary                        
                                
ENQUIRIES                                
                                
Shell Media Relations                                
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550                
                        
                                
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70        
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
Price20.37
Volume209,131
Total4,259,998.47
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

209,131
20.37
4,259,998.47
Date of transaction February 4, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Jessica
Last Name(s)Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentAmerican Depository Shares (SHEL)
Identification CodeUS7802593050
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyUSD
Price55.10
Volume61,242
Total3,374,434.20
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

61,242
55.10
3,374,434.20
Date of transaction February 4, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
Price24.08
Volume77,000
Total1,854,160.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

77,000
24.08
1,854,160.00
Date of transaction February 4, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
Price20.37
Volume65,800
Total1,340,346.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

65,800
20.37
1,340,346.00
Date of transaction February 4, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
Price24.08
Volume57,400
Total1,382,192.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

57,400
24.08
1,382,192.00
Date of transaction February 4, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
Price24.08
Volume98,000
Total2,359,840.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

98,000
24.08
2,359,840.00
Date of transaction February 4, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Huibert
Last Name(s)Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
Price24.08
Volume77,000
Total1,854,160.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

77,000
24.08
1,854,160.00
Date of transaction February 4, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Zoe
Last Name(s)Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
Price24.08
Volume77,000
Total1,854,160.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

77,000
24.08
1,854,160.00
Date of transaction February 4, 2022
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue




