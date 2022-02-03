Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Shell plc
  News
  Summary
    SHELL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHELL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Euronext Amsterdam - 02/02
23.225 EUR   -0.64%
Shell Launches $8.5 Billion Share Buyback as Energy Prices Boost 4Q Earnings

02/03/2022 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jaime Llinares Taboada


Shell PLC on Thursday reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter, and said it will launch a share buyback program of $8.5 billion for the first half of 2022.

The oil-and-gas giant generated adjusted earnings of $6.39 billion in the three months through the end of December, beating the market consensus of $5.22 billion, taken from Vara Research and averaged from 22 analysts' estimates. This was up from $4.13 billion in the third quarter and from $393 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Helped by stronger hydrocarbon demand and prices, Shell's 2021 adjusted earnings jumped to $19.29 billion from $4.85 billion in 2020, surpassing the $16.46 billion achieved in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income was $11.46 billion for the quarter and $20.10 billion for the whole year.

The company is launching a share buyback of $8.5 billion for the first half of 2022, comprising $5.5 billion of proceeds from the Permian divestment and $3.0 billion as part of the capital allocation framework. In addition, Shell declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 a share, unchanged from the third quarter.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 0236ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.17% 89.1 Delayed Quote.14.62%
SHELL PLC -0.64% 23.225 End-of-day quote.0.00%
WTI 0.24% 87.82 Delayed Quote.17.27%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 254 B - -
Net income 2021 15 100 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49 845 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 201 B 201 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 87 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 934,48 GBX
Average target price 2 692,08 GBX
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerrit Zalm Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC0.00%200 714
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.65%1 984 709
TOTALENERGIES SE12.59%150 360
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED11.53%138 263
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM-3.59%101 888
EQUINOR ASA4.49%89 795