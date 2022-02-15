Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHELL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHELL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Venture Global to buy natgas from Repsol for Louisiana Plaquemines LNG

02/15/2022 | 10:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Venture Global LNG has agreed to buy natural gas for its Plaquemines LNG export plant in Louisiana, expected to start up in 2024, from a unit of Spanish energy company Repsol SA .

Venture Global said the Repsol contract was for 18,250,000 million British thermal units (mmBtu), or 18.25 billion cubic feet (bcf), per year and will last three years, according to the company's filing with the U.S. Department of Energy, which was made available on Monday.

Venture Global said the Repsol transaction was confirmed on Jan. 21.

Venture Global started early site work on Plaquemines, which is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of New Orleans, in 2021.

The company has said construction firm Zachry Group will work with engineering firm KBR Inc to build the first phase at Plaquemines.

The venture, called KZJV, will install modular liquefaction trains at Plaquemines that are similar to systems at Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass LNG plant in Louisiana.

Plaquemines would produce up to 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG or 2.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas. Analysts have said the plant would cost about $8.9 billion and could start producing first LNG in 2024.

In total, Venture Global has about 70 MTPA of LNG export capacity in operation, construction or development in Louisiana, including the 10-MTPA Calcasieu Pass (operation and construction), 20-MTPA Plaquemines (construction), 20-MTPA Delta (development) and 20-MTPA CP2 (development).

Venture Global has entered long-term agreements to sell LNG to units of several companies around the world, including China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec), Shell PLC, BP PLC, Edison SpA, Galp Energia SGPS SA and Polish Oil and Gas Co (PGNiG).

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.60% 397.1373 Delayed Quote.21.23%
CNOOC LIMITED -2.61% 9.7 Delayed Quote.24.03%
EDISON S.P.A. 0.33% 1.535 Delayed Quote.3.38%
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. -0.26% 9.942 Real-time Quote.17.21%
KBR, INC. 0.93% 44.59 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.80% 92.14 Delayed Quote.22.94%
PLC S.P.A. 1.52% 2 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A. 2.25% 5.44 Delayed Quote.-16.67%
REPSOL S.A. -1.11% 11.596 Delayed Quote.11.81%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.75% 196.3667 Delayed Quote.11.53%
SHELL PLC -1.44% 23.96 End-of-day quote.0.00%
WTI -4.22% 90.825 Delayed Quote.25.21%
All news about SHELL PLC
10:58aVenture Global to buy natgas from Repsol for Louisiana Plaquemines LNG
RE
10:50aShell Plans To Divest Stakes In Two British North Sea Gas Fields
MT
06:46aBrazil's Raizen lifts guidance after strong quarterly results
RE
06:06aFormer Shell Lawyer Cautions Prospective Buyers Against Purchase of SPDC's 'Toxic' U.S...
AQ
03:37aSHELL : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
03:29aSweden sets plan for up to 120 TWh of offshore wind power capacity
RE
02/14Iraq's $27 bln TotalEnergies deal stuck over contract wrangling
RE
02/14Decklar Resources Inc. Provides Development and Progress Update on Nigerian Operations
AQ
02/14SHELL : Ed Daniels appointed Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
PU
02/13U.S. supplies give China muscle to become major force in global LNG trade
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 255 B - -
Net income 2021 15 624 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49 598 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 3,31%
Capitalization 207 B 207 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 87 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 002,62 GBX
Average target price 2 369,51 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stewart Mackenzie Chairman
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerrit Zalm Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHELL PLC0.00%207 104
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY4.19%1 987 161
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED22.48%159 724
TOTALENERGIES SE14.56%150 459
EQUINOR ASA16.04%99 286
PJSC GAZPROM-6.05%98 852