Venture Global to buy natgas from Repsol for Louisiana Plaquemines LNG

Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company
Venture Global LNG has agreed to buy natural gas for its
Plaquemines LNG export plant in Louisiana, expected to start up
in 2024, from a unit of Spanish energy company Repsol SA
.
Venture Global said the Repsol contract was for 18,250,000
million British thermal units (mmBtu), or 18.25 billion cubic
feet (bcf), per year and will last three years, according to the
company's filing with the U.S. Department of Energy, which was
made available on Monday.
Venture Global said the Repsol transaction was confirmed on
Jan. 21.
Venture Global started early site work on Plaquemines, which
is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of New Orleans,
in 2021.
The company has said construction firm Zachry Group will
work with engineering firm KBR Inc to build the first
phase at Plaquemines.
The venture, called KZJV, will install modular liquefaction
trains at Plaquemines that are similar to systems at Venture
Global's Calcasieu Pass LNG plant in Louisiana.
Plaquemines would produce up to 20 million tonnes per annum
(MTPA) of LNG or 2.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of
natural gas. Analysts have said the plant would cost about $8.9
billion and could start producing first LNG in 2024.
In total, Venture Global has about 70 MTPA of LNG export
capacity in operation, construction or development in Louisiana,
including the 10-MTPA Calcasieu Pass (operation and
construction), 20-MTPA Plaquemines (construction), 20-MTPA Delta
(development) and 20-MTPA CP2 (development).
Venture Global has entered long-term agreements to sell LNG
to units of several companies around the world, including China
National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), China Petroleum and Chemical
Corp (Sinopec), Shell PLC, BP PLC,
Edison SpA, Galp Energia SGPS SA and Polish
Oil and Gas Co (PGNiG).
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)