COMMODITIES-Oil soars, nickel breaks above $100,000 a tonne

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Commodity prices surged on
Tuesday with Brent crude soaring on news that the United States
and Britain will ban or phase out Russian oil imports, and
nickel hitting record highs above $100,000 a tonne.
The London Metal Exchange (LME) suspended nickel
trading on all venues after prices jumped nearly 400% from
Friday's close. The exchange said market uncertainty made it
inappropriate to announce a date to resume trading, but it was
unlikely before March 11.
"Nickel is clearly trading in crisis mode," ING analysts
said. "Fundamentals, though supportive of stronger prices, do
not justify this frenzy." The market has long faced structural
issues, they added.
Gold extended its blistering rally towards an
all-time high, while worries over a palladium supply shortfall
due to sanctions on Russia, the top producer of the
auto-catalyst metal, kept its price near all-time highs.
Brent crude settled up 4% near $128 a barrel.
Russia is the world's largest exporter of natural gas and
the second largest exporter of crude oil and petroleum products.
It supplies more than a third of Europe's energy and is also
a major producer of fertilizer, wheat, aluminium, nickel,
palladium, platinum and coal.
Western sanctions have cut Russia off from international
trade and financial markets to a degree never before imposed on
such a big economy.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil
and other energy imports, ramping up a pressure campaign on
Moscow in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.
Britain said it would phase out imports of Russian oil and
oil products by the end of 2022, which it said would give the
market and businesses more than enough time to find alternatives
to the imports, which make up 8% of demand.
Oil major Shell has stopped buying Russian crude
and said it would phase out its involvement in Russian
hydrocarbons from oil to natural gas, becoming one of the first
major Western oil companies to abandon Russia entirely.
Goldman Sachs hiked its price forecasts for Brent oil saying
the world could be facing one of "largest energy supply shocks
ever" because of the Ukraine crisis, while Barclays said prices
in its worst-case scenario could top $200 a barrel.
VOLATILITY
Global gas markets remained volatile after hitting record
highs on Monday. Analysts said an embargo on Russian gas exports
seems unlikely but Russia has threatened to retaliate for
Western sanctions by halting flows through the Nord Stream 1
pipeline.
Russian gas delivered through the Yamal-Europe pipeline via
Poland was flowing westward into Germany on Tuesday, and flows
into Slovakia via Ukraine remained at recent high levels,
pipeline operator data showed.
The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut EU
dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its
reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030".
Meanwhile, Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) wheat futures
temporarily dropped by expanded exchange-imposed limits in
volatile trading after touching a 14-year high. The market is
wrestling with a supply upheaval following Russia's invasion of
Ukraine, a fellow grain exporter.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree restricting
the import and export of certain goods and raw materials "to
ensure the security of the Russian Federation", Interfax news
agency said. It did not specify which products would be
restricted.
Many shipping companies have suspended sailings to affected
ports on the Black Sea due to the conflict and the impact of
Western sanctions, adding to pressures for traders in Russian
and Ukrainian grain.
But CBOT soybean futures were strong, rising 2% on
demand for U.S. exports and the gains in crude oil.
