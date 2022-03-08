Log in
    SHELL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHELL)
03/22 11:36:52 am
24.49 EUR   +2.40%
03:50pICE REVIEW : Canola Continues Higher
DJ
03:48pCOMMODITIES-Oil soars, nickel breaks above $100,000 a tonne
RE
03:36pGLNG : Venture Global expands supply partnership with Shell
AQ
ICE Review: Canola Continues Higher

03/08/2022 | 03:50pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market continued to hit fresh contract highs on Tuesday as world agricultural markets remained focused on the conflict in Ukraine.

Crude oil climbed sharply higher on Tuesday on news that Shell would stop buying Russian oil, while the United States and other countries were considering a ban.

Chicago soyoil, Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed futures were all higher as well, providing spillover support for the Canadian oilseed.

Weakness in the Canadian dollar and ongoing concerns over tight old crop supplies also underpinned the futures.

However, overbought price sentiment did temper the upside, with the market settling well off its highs for the session.

About 22,357 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 13,641 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 7,486 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
              Price      Change

Canola 

   May       1,116.90    up 19.70 
   Jul       1,085.30    up 15.60 
   Nov       910.30      up 7.70 
   Jan       907.80      up 6.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months             Prices                Volume 
   May/Jul    35.50 over to 25.10 over       1,849 
   May/Nov    220.50 over to 198.10 over        91 
   Jul/Nov    191.20 over to 164.00 over     1,452 
   Nov/Jan    3.80 over to 1.10 over           351

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1549ET

