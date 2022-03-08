ICE Review: Canola Continues Higher

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market continued to hit fresh contract highs on Tuesday as world agricultural markets remained focused on the conflict in Ukraine.

Crude oil climbed sharply higher on Tuesday on news that Shell would stop buying Russian oil, while the United States and other countries were considering a ban.

Chicago soyoil, Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed futures were all higher as well, providing spillover support for the Canadian oilseed.

Weakness in the Canadian dollar and ongoing concerns over tight old crop supplies also underpinned the futures.

However, overbought price sentiment did temper the upside, with the market settling well off its highs for the session.

About 22,357 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 13,641 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 7,486 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

May 1,116.90 up 19.70 Jul 1,085.30 up 15.60 Nov 910.30 up 7.70 Jan 907.80 up 6.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume May/Jul 35.50 over to 25.10 over 1,849 May/Nov 220.50 over to 198.10 over 91 Jul/Nov 191.20 over to 164.00 over 1,452 Nov/Jan 3.80 over to 1.10 over 351

