Oil prices rise as Ukraine conflict stokes supply concerns

March 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as
concerns over potential supply disruption amid Russia's invasion
of Ukraine outweighed talk of a coordinated global release of
crude stocks to calm markets.
May Brent crude futures, which began trading as
prompt on Tuesday, advanced 0.9% to $98.88 by 0440 GMT. The
benchmark touched a seven-year high of $105.79 after Russia's
invasion of Ukraine began last week.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) April crude futures
rose 0.8% to $96.5. That contract touched a high of
$99.10 a barrel the previous day, and had settled up more than
4%.
Concerns over tightening supplies drove prices higher as
peace talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday ended with
officials heading back to capitals for further consultation,
suggesting conflict resolution is not imminent.
"The fragile situation in Ukraine and financial and energy
sanctions against Russia will keep the energy crisis stoked and
oil well above $100 per barrel in the near-term and even higher
if the conflict escalates further," wrote Louise Dickson, senior
oil market analyst from Rystad Energy, in a note.
Major oil and gas companies, including BP and Shell
, have announced plans to exit Russian operations and
joint ventures.
Buyers of Russian oil are facing difficulty over payments
and vessel availability as Western sanctions in response to the
invasion of Ukraine take hold.
Meanwhile, Asia's factories sustained a brisk recovery in
February amid signs the coronavirus pandemic was having less of
an impact of business, implying an uptick in oil demand.
Still, the market mood was helped by the United States and
allies discussing a coordinated release of crude stocks to
mitigate supply disruption. That release could tally up to
between 60 million and 70 million barrels, media outlets
reported.
"That likely release is capping oil price rises for now,"
analysts for Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a note.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) is set to hold an
extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday to discuss what
role its members can play in stabilizing oil markets.
Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special
operation," exports some 4 million to 5 million barrels per day
of crude oil, and 2 million to 3 million barrels per day of
refined products.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
and other producers - including Russia - will also meet on
Wednesday and are anticipated to maintain a gradual increase to
supplies.
