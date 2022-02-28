Shell to exit Russia operations after Ukraine invasion

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shell said on Monday it will
exit all its Russian operations, including a joint venture at a
major liquefied natural gas plant, following Russia's invasion
of Ukraine.
The decision comes a day after rival BP abandoned its
stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in a move that could cost
over $25 billion.
Shell will quit the flagship Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in which
it holds a 27.5% stake, and which is 50% owned and operated by
Russian gas giant Gazprom.
The company also plans to end its involvement in the Nord
Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany, which it helped
finance as a part of a consortium of companies.
Shell said the decision to quit the joint ventures in Russia
will lead to impairments. Shell had around $3 billion in
non-current assets in these ventures in Russia at the end of
2021, it said.
"We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we
deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression
which threatens European security," Shell Chief Executive Ben
van Beurden said in a statement.
