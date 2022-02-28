Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Shell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHELL   GB00BP6MXD84

SHELL PLC

(SHELL)
01:21pShell to Exit Joint Ventures with Russia's Gazprom
MT
01:13pShell to Exit Joint Ventures With Gazprom, Citing Russia Invasion of Ukraine
DJ
01:09pShell to exit Russia operations after Ukraine invasion
RE
Shell to exit Russia operations after Ukraine invasion

02/28/2022 | 01:00pm EST
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shell said on Monday it will exit all its Russian operations, including a joint venture at a major liquefied natural gas plant, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision comes a day after rival BP abandoned its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in a move that could cost over $25 billion.

Shell will quit the flagship Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in which it holds a 27.5% stake, and which is 50% owned and operated by Russian gas giant Gazprom.

The company also plans to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany, which it helped finance as a part of a consortium of companies.

Shell said the decision to quit the joint ventures in Russia will lead to impairments. Shell had around $3 billion in non-current assets in these ventures in Russia at the end of 2021, it said.

"We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security," Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement. (Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
