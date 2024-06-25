Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.06.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Svetozar
Last name(s): Iliev

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Shelly Group AD

b) LEI
8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: BG1100003166

b) Nature of the transaction
Subscription of shares in public offering procedure for employees of Shelly Group AD and its subsidiaries.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.5100 EUR 1682.6600 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.5100 EUR 1682.6600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Shelly Group AD
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com

 
