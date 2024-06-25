

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.06.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Svetozar Last name(s): Iliev

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Shelly Group AD

b) LEI

8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: BG1100003166

b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription of shares in public offering procedure for employees of Shelly Group AD and its subsidiaries.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.5100 EUR 1682.6600 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.5100 EUR 1682.6600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

20/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

