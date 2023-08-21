

Shelly Group PLC: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.08.2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST

Sofia / Munich, 21 August 2023 – Shelly Group PLC (ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), previously: Allterco JSCo, a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, herewith and within the legally established term informs that the following notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council was received at the office of Shelly Group PLC:

Notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council from Mr. Wolfgang Kirsch, in his capacity as a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely – as Chief Executive Officer of Shelly Group PLC, of transactions conducted bythis person and on his own account as follows: purchasing of in total 1,300 shares of Shelly Group PLC (ISIN BG1100003166) on 17 August 2023 through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at an average price of EUR 20.00 per share and namely:

Purchase of 400 shares at EUR 20.00 per share;

Purchase of 900 shares at EUR 20.00 per share.

The transaction is not linked to the exercise of share option programs.



For further information, please visit allterco.com.



