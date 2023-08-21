DD: Shelly Group PLC: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.08.2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Sofia / Munich, 21 August 2023 – Shelly Group PLC (ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), previously: Allterco JSCo, a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, herewith and within the legally established term informs that the following notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council was received at the office of Shelly Group PLC:
Notification under Art. 19, para. 1 of Regulation (EU) № 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council from Mr. Wolfgang Kirsch, in his capacity as a person discharging managerial responsibilities and namely – as Chief Executive Officer of Shelly Group PLC, of transactions conducted bythis person and on his own account as follows: purchasing of in total 1,300 shares of Shelly Group PLC (ISIN BG1100003166) on 17 August 2023 through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at an average price of EUR 20.00 per share and namely:
Purchase of 400 shares at EUR 20.00 per share;
Purchase of 900 shares at EUR 20.00 per share.
The transaction is not linked to the exercise of share option programs.
For further information, please visit allterco.com.
Investor Relations Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Tel: +49 89 125 09 0331
E-Mail: sp@crossalliance.de www.crossalliance.de
Allterco AD is a Bulgaria-based company, which is primarily engaged in the telecommunications sector. The Company operates as a mobile services provider and offers its mobile services and products in over 15 countries. Among the Company's clients are mobile operators, media providers, advertising and media agencies, state and public agencies, banks and other financial institutions, mobile payments providers and others. The Company provides various services, such as SMS payments, mobile payments, mobile portals, among others. The Company offers a wide range of platforms, such as smartphone applications, SMS parking, SMS chat, ring back tone (RBT), among others. In addition, the Company supplies home automation systems for control and monitoring.