SHELLY GROUP AD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

JUNE 30, 2023

(Unofficial translation from the original in Bulgarian)

SHELLY GROUP AD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

All amounts are in thousand Bulgarian leva unless otherwise stated

ASSETS

Note

June 30,

2023

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

3.01

5 220

Intangible assets

3.02

5 381

Right-of-use assets

3.03

526

Goodwill

3.04

4 117

Investments in associates

3.05

208

Other capital investments

3.06

1 089

Trade receivables

3.07

1 350

Deferred tax assets

3.08

348

Total non-current assets

18 239

Current assets

Inventory

3.09

17 761

Receivables from loans granted

3.10

548

Trade receivables

3.11

27 434

Other receivables

3.12

2 424

Short-term financial assets

3.13

-

Cash and cash equivalents

3.14

38 798

Prepaid expenses

3.15

495

Total current assets

87 460

TOTAL ASSETS

105 699

UIC 201047670

December 31, 2022

  1. 653
  1. 220
    296
    160
    158
    830
  1. 027

348

11 692

23 002

-

  1. 647
  1. 622
    175

28 148

512

  1. 106
  1. 798

The consolidated statement of financial position shall be read together with the accompanying notes on pages 7-59.

This document is a translation of the original Bulgarian text, in case of divergence the Bulgarian text shall prevail.

SHELLY GROUP AD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

UIC 201047670

All amounts are in thousand Bulgarian leva unless otherwise stated

LIABILITIES

Note

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

Non-current liabilities

Bank loans

3.16

1 357

1 488

Lease liabilities

3.17

335

157

Retirement benefit obligations

3.18

112

112

Total non-current liabilities

1 804

1 757

Current liabilities

Bank loans

3.16

559

668

Lease liabilities

3.17

388

161

Trade payables

3.19

5 694

1 891

Payables to employees

3.20

1 159

1 837

Payables to social security

3.21

309

204

Tax payables

3.22

2 884

2 074

Other liabilities

3.23

5 442

1 098

Deferred income

16

36

Total current liabilities

16 451

7 969

TOTAL LIABILITIES

18 255

9 726

EQUITY

Share capital

3.24

18 000

18 000

Purchased own shares

-

(780)

Retained earnings

3.23

61 369

55 117

Legal reserves

3.24

2 804

1 800

Premium reserve

3.25

5 403

5 403

Revaluation reserve

3.26

(228)

(507)

Exchange differences from translation of foreign

473

39

subsidiaries' financial statements

Equity, related to the holders of the equity of the parent company

Non-controlling interests

TOTAL EQUITY

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

87 821

(377)

  1. 444
  1. 699

79 072

-

  1. 072
  1. 798

The consolidated statement of financial position shall be read together with the accompanying notes on pages 7-59.

This document is a translation of the original Bulgarian text, in case of divergence the Bulgarian text shall prevail.

SHELLY GROUP AD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

All amounts are in thousand Bulgarian leva unless otherwise stated

UIC 201047670

Sales revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Other operating income

Sales expenses

Administrative expenses

Other operating expenses

Profit from operating activity

Finance revenue

Finance expense

Share of associated companies' profit

Profit before tax

Income tax expense

Income tax expense

Other comprehensive income:

Items, that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Other long-term capital instruments

Exchange differences from translation of foreign subsidiaries' financial statements

Effect of business combination

Other comprehensive income for the period after taxes

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

Net profit related to:

The owners of the parent company

Non-controlling interests

Other comprehensive income related to:

The owners of the parent company

Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income related to:

The owners of the parent company

Non-controlling interests

Earnings per share

Note

Six months of

2023

4.01

54 785

4.01

(24 199)

30 586

4.02

141

(2 740)

4.03

(14 014)

4.04

(350)

13 623

4.05

10

4.06

(307)

3.07

50

13 376

4.06

(1 949)

11 427

279

(14)

448

713

12 140

11 672

(245)

713

-

12 385

(245)

0.64

Six months of 2022

35 753

(18 511)

17 242

1 600 (1 101) (8 966) (1 202)

7 573

(151)

38

7 460

(1 122)

6 338

(1 007) 33

(160)

(1 134)

5 204

6 338

-

(1 334)

-

5 204

-

0.35

The consolidated statement of comprehensive income shall be read together with the accompanying notes on pages 7-59.

This document is a translation of the original Bulgarian text, in case of divergence the Bulgarian text shall prevail.

SHELLY GROUP AD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

UIC 201047670

All amounts are in thousand Bulgarian leva unless otherwise stated

Revalu

Exchange

ation

differences

reserve

from

Share

Retaine

Premiu

Legal

Repurcha

translation

Total

Non-

capital

d

m

reserves

sed own

of

controlling Total equity

earnings

reserve

shares

foreign

interests

subsidiaries'

financial

statements

Balance at January 1, 2022

18 000

39 324

1 036

5 403

1 800

-

(61)

65 502

-

65 502

Total comprehensive income, net, incl.

Net profit

Other comprehensive income Deferred tax

Repurchased own shares (40 000 shares)

Dividends (BGN 0.10 per share) Other adjustments

-

17 433

(1 383)

-

-

-

100

16 150

-

16 150

-

17 433

-

-

-

-

-

17 433

-

17 433

-

-

(1 439)

-

-

-

100

(1 339)

-

(1 339)

-

-

56

-

-

-

-

56

-

56

-

-

-

-

-

(780)

-

(780)

-

(780)

-

(1 800)

-

-

-

-

-

(1 800)

-

(1 800)

-

160

(160)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at December 31, 2022

18 000

55 117

(507)

5 403

1 800

(780)

39

79 072

-

79 072

Balance at January 1, 2023

18 000

55 117

(507)

5 403

1 800

(780)

39

79 072

-

79 072

Total comprehensive income,

-

11 672

279

-

-

-

(14)

11 937

(245)

11 692

net, incl.

Net profit

-

11 672

-

-

-

-

-

11 672

(245)

11 427

Other comprehensive income

-

-

284

-

-

-

(14)

270

-

270

Effect from business

-

(1 202)

-

-

1 004

-

448

250

(132)

118

combination

Dividends

-

(4 500)

-

-

-

-

-

(4 500)

-

(4 500)

Repurchased own shares

-

277

-

-

-

780

-

1 057

-

1 057

Other adjustments

-

5

(5)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at June 30, 2023

18 000

61 369

(228)

5 403

2 804

-

473

87 821

(377)

87 444

The consolidated statement of changes in equity shall be read together with the accompanying notes on pages 7-59.

This document is a translation of the original Bulgarian text, in case of divergence the Bulgarian text shall prevail.

