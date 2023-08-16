SHELLY GROUP AD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
JUNE 30, 2023
(Unofficial translation from the original in Bulgarian)
SHELLY GROUP AD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF JUNE 30, 2023
All amounts are in thousand Bulgarian leva unless otherwise stated
ASSETS
Note
June 30,
2023
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
3.01
5 220
Intangible assets
3.02
5 381
Right-of-use assets
3.03
526
Goodwill
3.04
4 117
Investments in associates
3.05
208
Other capital investments
3.06
1 089
Trade receivables
3.07
1 350
Deferred tax assets
3.08
348
Total non-current assets
18 239
Current assets
Inventory
3.09
17 761
Receivables from loans granted
3.10
548
Trade receivables
3.11
27 434
Other receivables
3.12
2 424
Short-term financial assets
3.13
-
Cash and cash equivalents
3.14
38 798
Prepaid expenses
3.15
495
Total current assets
87 460
TOTAL ASSETS
105 699
UIC 201047670
December 31, 2022
- 653
- 220
296
160
158
830
- 027
348
11 692
23 002
-
- 647
- 622
175
28 148
512
- 106
- 798
Date: August 16, 2023
Silviya Ivanova
Prepared by: Tomova
/ Silviya Ivanova Tomova/
Digitally signed by Silviya
Dimitar
Stoyanov
Ivanova Tomova
Executive Director:
Date: 2023.08.16 11:09:23 +03'00'
Dimitrov
/ Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov/
Digitally signed by Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Date: 2023.08.16 18:41:08 +03'00'
The consolidated statement of financial position shall be read together with the accompanying notes on pages 7-59. The notes are an integral part of these separate financial statements.
This document is a translation of the original Bulgarian text, in case of divergence the Bulgarian text shall prevail.
SHELLY GROUP AD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS OF JUNE 30, 2023
UIC 201047670
All amounts are in thousand Bulgarian leva unless otherwise stated
LIABILITIES
Note
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Non-current liabilities
Bank loans
3.16
1 357
1 488
Lease liabilities
3.17
335
157
Retirement benefit obligations
3.18
112
112
Total non-current liabilities
1 804
1 757
Current liabilities
Bank loans
3.16
559
668
Lease liabilities
3.17
388
161
Trade payables
3.19
5 694
1 891
Payables to employees
3.20
1 159
1 837
Payables to social security
3.21
309
204
Tax payables
3.22
2 884
2 074
Other liabilities
3.23
5 442
1 098
Deferred income
16
36
Total current liabilities
16 451
7 969
TOTAL LIABILITIES
18 255
9 726
EQUITY
Share capital
3.24
18 000
18 000
Purchased own shares
-
(780)
Retained earnings
3.23
61 369
55 117
Legal reserves
3.24
2 804
1 800
Premium reserve
3.25
5 403
5 403
Revaluation reserve
3.26
(228)
(507)
Exchange differences from translation of foreign
473
39
subsidiaries' financial statements
Equity, related to the holders of the equity of the parent company
Non-controlling interests
TOTAL EQUITY
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
87 821
(377)
- 444
- 699
79 072
-
- 072
- 798
Date: August 16, 2023
Silviya Ivanova
Prepared by: Tomova
/ Silviya Ivanova Tomova/
Digitally signed by Silviya Ivanova Tomova
Date: 2023.08.16 11:09:58 +03'00'
Digitally signed by Dimitar
Executive Director:
Dimitar Stoyanov Stoyanov Dimitrov
Dimitrov
Date: 2023.08.16 18:41:22
+03'00'
/ Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov/
The consolidated statement of financial position shall be read together with the accompanying notes on pages 7-59. The notes are an integral part of these separate financial statements.
This document is a translation of the original Bulgarian text, in case of divergence the Bulgarian text shall prevail.
SHELLY GROUP AD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
All amounts are in thousand Bulgarian leva unless otherwise stated
UIC 201047670
Sales revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Other operating income
Sales expenses
Administrative expenses
Other operating expenses
Profit from operating activity
Finance revenue
Finance expense
Share of associated companies' profit
Profit before tax
Income tax expense
Income tax expense
Other comprehensive income:
Items, that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Other long-term capital instruments
Exchange differences from translation of foreign subsidiaries' financial statements
Effect of business combination
Other comprehensive income for the period after taxes
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
Net profit related to:
The owners of the parent company
Non-controlling interests
Other comprehensive income related to:
The owners of the parent company
Non-controlling interests
Total comprehensive income related to:
The owners of the parent company
Non-controlling interests
Earnings per share
Date: August 16, 2023
Prepared by:
Silviya Ivanova
Digitally signed by Silviya Ivanova
Tomova
Tomova
Date: 2023.08.16 11:10:32 +03'00'
Note
Six months of
2023
4.01
54 785
4.01
(24 199)
30 586
4.02
141
(2 740)
4.03
(14 014)
4.04
(350)
13 623
4.05
10
4.06
(307)
3.07
50
13 376
4.06
(1 949)
11 427
279
(14)
448
713
12 140
11 672
(245)
713
-
12 385
(245)
0.64
Executive Director: DimitarStoyanov
Dimitrov
Six months of 2022
35 753
(18 511)
17 242
1 600 (1 101) (8 966) (1 202)
7 573
(151)
38
7 460
(1 122)
6 338
(1 007) 33
(160)
(1 134)
5 204
6 338
-
(1 334)
-
5 204
-
0.35
Digitally signed by Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov
Date: 2023.08.16 18:41:41 +03'00'
/ Silviya Ivanova Tomova/
/ Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov/
The consolidated statement of comprehensive income shall be read together with the accompanying notes on pages 7-59. The notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
This document is a translation of the original Bulgarian text, in case of divergence the Bulgarian text shall prevail.
SHELLY GROUP AD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
UIC 201047670
All amounts are in thousand Bulgarian leva unless otherwise stated
Revalu
Exchange
ation
differences
reserve
from
Share
Retaine
Premiu
Legal
Repurcha
translation
Total
Non-
capital
d
m
reserves
sed own
of
controlling Total equity
earnings
reserve
shares
foreign
interests
subsidiaries'
financial
statements
Balance at January 1, 2022
18 000
39 324
1 036
5 403
1 800
-
(61)
65 502
-
65 502
Total comprehensive income, net, incl.
Net profit
Other comprehensive income Deferred tax
Repurchased own shares (40 000 shares)
Dividends (BGN 0.10 per share) Other adjustments
-
17 433
(1 383)
-
-
-
100
16 150
-
16 150
-
17 433
-
-
-
-
-
17 433
-
17 433
-
-
(1 439)
-
-
-
100
(1 339)
-
(1 339)
-
-
56
-
-
-
-
56
-
56
-
-
-
-
-
(780)
-
(780)
-
(780)
-
(1 800)
-
-
-
-
-
(1 800)
-
(1 800)
-
160
(160)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at December 31, 2022
18 000
55 117
(507)
5 403
1 800
(780)
39
79 072
-
79 072
Balance at January 1, 2023
18 000
55 117
(507)
5 403
1 800
(780)
39
79 072
-
79 072
Total comprehensive income,
-
11 672
279
-
-
-
(14)
11 937
(245)
11 692
net, incl.
Net profit
-
11 672
-
-
-
-
-
11 672
(245)
11 427
Other comprehensive income
-
-
284
-
-
-
(14)
270
-
270
Effect from business
-
(1 202)
-
-
1 004
-
448
250
(132)
118
combination
Dividends
-
(4 500)
-
-
-
-
-
(4 500)
-
(4 500)
Repurchased own shares
-
277
-
-
-
780
-
1 057
-
1 057
Other adjustments
-
5
(5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at June 30, 2023
18 000
61 369
(228)
5 403
2 804
-
473
87 821
(377)
87 444
Date: August 16, 2023
Silviya Ivanova Ivanova Tomova
Dimitar
Digitally signed by Silviya
Prepared by: Tomova
Date: 2023.08.16 11:10:58
Executive Director:
Stoyanov
+03'00'
Dimitrov
/ Silviya Ivanova Tomova/
/ Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov/
Digitally signed by Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov
Date: 2023.08.16 18:41:54 +03'00'
The consolidated statement of changes in equity shall be read together with the accompanying notes on pages 7-59. The notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
This document is a translation of the original Bulgarian text, in case of divergence the Bulgarian text shall prevail.
