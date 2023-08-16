INTERIM REPORT ON BUSINESS ACTIVITIES of SHELLY GROUP PLC
SECOND QUARTER OF 2023
consolidated basis
Pursuant to Art. 100o, Para 5 in conjunction with Para 4 of the Public Offering of Securities Act and Art. 12 of Ordinance No. 2 dated 09.11.2021 on the for initial and subsequent disclosure of information in public offerings of securities and admission of securities to trading on a regulated market
1
These Notes to the Interim Report on the Business Activities of SHELLY GROUP PLC (former company name ALLTERCO JSCo) on an consolidated basis present information about the company, relevant to the end of fourth quarter of 2022 for the period 01.01.2023 - 30.06.2023 (the "reporting period').
1. INFORMATION ABOUT THE GROUP
SHELLY GROUP PLC is a public listed joint stock company, established in 2010 in the city of Sofia and entered in the Commercial Register at the Registry Agency on 11.02.2010 under UIC (unified identification code): 201047670 and LEI code (identification code of the legal entity) 8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95 and is established for an unlimited period. Its name is written in Latin: SHELLY GROUP PLC (former company name ALLTERCO JSCo).
The company has its registered office and address of management: Republic of Bulgaria, Sofia County, Sofia
Municipality, Sofia 1407, 103CherniVrah Blvd. The address for correspondence is the same; Tel: +359 2 957 12 47. The website of the Company iswww.allterco.com.
The Company is public listed within the meaning of the Public Offering of Securities Act and is registered as a public company in the register kept by the FSC with Decision 774 - PD of November 14, 2016 as a result of successfully completed initial public offering of shares from the Company's capital increase.
Since November 22, 2021 the shares of SHELLY GROUP PLC are traded on two regulated markets in EU - Bulgarian Stock Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The company operates according to Bulgarian legislation.
The Issuer is part of an economic group, which consists of the parent company SHELLY GROUP PLC and its subsidiaries:
1.1.Structure of the economic group at the end of the reporting quarter for 2023
2
- During the reporting period the subsidiary Shelly Europe Ltd. (previous company name Allterco Robotics Ltd.) has registered a branch in Ireland, registered with the Companies Registration Office with registration number 909893 and registered address 38 Upper Mount Street, Dublin, D02 PR89, Ireland
- In January 2023 the Company has closed the 1st stage of the acquisition of the Slovenian IoT provider
GOAP Računalniški inženiring in avtomatizacija procesov d.o.o. Nova Gorica, ("GOAP" or the "Target Company") which consisted in the acquisition of 60% of the share capital of the Target Company. The transaction is based on Share Purchase Agreements ("SPAs") that were signed with all four GOAP shareholders. The total purchase price for the 1st stage transactions is EUR 2 million.
The remaining 40% of the GOAP share capital belonging to three individual shareholders of GOAP are subject to Option Agreement that was signed together with the SPAs. Under the Option Agreement SHELLY GROUP PLC will have unconditional call options and the selling shareholders will have conditional put options on two packages of shares (the exercise of each of the sellers' options is conditional upon the achievement of certain minimum criteria of KPI, EBITDA and revenue within the period 2023 - 2025). One option is for 16% of GOAPs share capital and the other option is for 24% of GOAPs share capital. The aggregate price for the shares in case of the exercise of the options depends on the extent to which the conditions therefore are met and may range from EUR 699,999.70 (BGN 1,369,080.41) to EUR 3,449,998.60 (BGN 6,747,610.76).
GOAP participates also in the following companies which are in process of liquidation:
- 1,56% of INSTALACIJE d.d. montaža in trgovina - v stečaju, with registered address Goriška cesta 66,
5270 Ajdovščina, Slovenia, registration number 5279330000 - in process of liquidation;
- 50% of COCKPIT smart home - avtomatizacija hiš d.o.o., with registered address, Ulica Klementa
Juga 7, 5250 Solkan, Slovenia, registration number: 8159211000 - in process of liquidation;
SHELLY GROUP PLC has participation in a company in China, Allterco Asia Ltd. (associated company) with headquarters and registered office in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. The capital of the new company is CNY 100 000, as the participation of SHELLY GROUP PLC is 30% with an option to acquire additional up to 50% and reach a controlling stake of up to 80%.
The scope of business of the SHELLY GROUP PLC, according to Art. 4 of its Articles of Association is: Acquisition, management, evaluation and sale of share participations in Bulgarian and foreign companies; acquisition, management and sale of bonds; acquisition, evaluation, sale and assignment of licenses for the use of patents and other intellectual and industrial property rights; financing of companies in which SHELLY GROUP PLC participates; purchase of goods and other items for resale in their original, manufactured or processed form; sale of goods of own production; foreign trade transactions; commission, forwarding, warehousing and leasing transactions; transport transactions in the country and abroad; transactions of commercial representation and intermediation of local and foreign individuals and legal entities; consulting and marketing transactions; providing management and administration services to local and foreign legal entities; as well as any other commercial transactions not prohibited by law.
As a result of strategic deals, corporate changes and decisions in 2019 and 2021, the core business of the Issuer's Group in the reporting period of 2022 remains the development, production and sale of IoT devices.
Since 2015, the Group has grown organically in the IoT sector through the development and implementation of two main product categories - tracking devices under the brand MyKi and home automation systems under the brand Shelly.
3
1.2.Management
During the reporting period there has been a change in the personnel of the Board of Directors. With the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 08.04.2022 there has been changed the number of the Board members from three to five, where Mr. Wolfgang Kirsch and Mr. Gregor Bieler joint to the current members.
Pursuant to the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders at its first meeting held on 08.04.2022. the Board of Directors elects from among its members the following executive members, Chairman and Deputy-Chairman:
- Gregor Bieler - Chairman;
- Nikolay Martinov - Deputy Chairman;
- Dimitar Dimitrov - Executive Director and Representative;
- Wolfgang Kirsch - Executive Director and Representative;
- Svetlin Todorov - Member of the Board of Directors and Representative;
The representatives represent the Company together or individually.
1.3.Capital structure
As of the end of the reporting period the issued, subscribed, paid-in and registered capital of the Company amounts to BGN 17 999 999 (seventeen million nine hundred ninety-nine thousand nine hundred ninety- nine), and is divided into 17 999 999 (seventeen million nine hundred ninety-nine thousand nine hundred ninety-nine) dematerialized ordinary registered voting shares, with a par value of 1 (one) BGN each.
The capital is fully paid in five contributions:
- Non-monetarycontribution representing 100% of the shares of Teravoice EAD, with an appraised monetary value of BGN 50,000 (fifty thousand);
- Non-monetarycontribution representing 69.60% of the shares of Terra Communications JSCo, with an appraised monetary value of BGN 5,438,000 (five million four hundred and thirty-eight thousand);
- A combination of non-monetary and cash contributions amounting to BGN 8,012,000 (eight million and twelve thousand).
- Cash contributions at the amount of BGN 1,500,000 (one million and five hundred thousand) compared to 1,500,000 (one million and five hundred thousand) subscribed and fully paid-in dematerialized ordinary registered voting shares with a par value of BGN 1 each, as a result of a procedure for Initial Public Offering of a new issue of shares.
- Cash contributions at the amount of BGN 2,999,999 (two million nine hundred ninety-nine thousand nine hundred ninety-nine) against 2,999,999 (two million nine hundred and ninety-nine thousand nine hundred and ninety-nine) subscribed and paid-in dematerialized ordinary registered voting shares with a nominal value of BGN 1 each, as a result of a procedure for Public Offering of a new issue of shares. The public offering of shares from the capital increase of SHELLY GROUP PLC was carried out in the period 28.09.2020 - 30.10.2020, on the basis of a Prospectus, together with the supplements thereto, confirmed by the Financial Supervision Commission with Decision № 148- F of 18.02.2020, Decision № 405-E of 11.06.2020, Decision № 601-E of 13.08.2020 and Decision №
791-E of 29.10.2020.
4
Subsequent to the end of the reporting period, the Company's capital was increased to 18 050 945 (eighteen million fifty thousand nine hundred forty-five) BGN, divided into 18 050 945 (eighteen million fifty thousand nine hundred forty-five) ordinary registered shares with voting rights, with a par value of 1 (one) BGN per share. The increase was made by cash contributions in the total amount of BGN 50,496 (fifty thousand four hundred ninety-six) in procedure of initial public offering of the issue of shares, held in the period from 28.06.2023 to 29.06.2023, in accordance with the procedure under Art. 112, par. 3 of the Public Offering of Securities Act, without a prospectus and based on Information Document pursuant to Article 1(4)(i) in conjunction with Article 1(5)(h) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market
As of 30 June, 2023 the capital structure of SHELLY GROUP PLC is as follows:
NAME OF SHAREHOLDER
CAPITAL
PERCENTAGE
Svetlin Todorov
32,48 %
Dimitar Dimitrov
32,48 %
Other individuals and legal entities
35,04 %
As of 30 June, 2023 the company does not hold treasury shares.
After the end of the reporting period, the capital was increased as a result of successfully completed procedure for public offering of shares in favor of the employees of the company. As are result of the capital increase the shareholder structure changed as follows:
NAME OF SHAREHOLDER
CAPITAL
PERCENTAGE
Svetlin Todorov
32,39 %
Dimitar Dimitrov
32,39 %
Other individuals and legal entities
35,22 %
1.4.Development and research activities
The company has not carried out activities in the area of research and development and does not plan such in the near future. One of the subsidiaries of SHELLY GROUP PLC has carried out such activity during the reporting period, namely: Shelly Europe Ltd. (previous company name Allterco Robotics Ltd.)
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ALLTERCO AD published this content on 16 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2023 17:23:02 UTC.