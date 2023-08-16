DECLARATION

in accordance with Art. 100n para. 4, item 3 of POSA

We, the undersigned,

DIMITAR STOYANOV DIMITROV, in my capacity as Executive Director of SHELLY GROUP PLC (previous company name ALLTERCO JSCo), and

SVETOZAR GOSPODINOV ILIEV, in my capacity as Chief Financial Officer of SHELLY GROUP PLC (previous company name ALLTERCO JSCo)

Hereby DECLARE that to the best of our knowledge:

the consolidated interim financial statements of SHELLY GROUP PLC for the first six months of 2023 ("the reporting period"), prepared in accordance with the applicable

accounting standards, present truly and fairly the information about the issuer's assets and liabilities, financial standing and profit or loss of the issuer and its subsidiaries included in the consolidation;

the consolidated interim report on the business activities of SHELLY GROUP PLC contains a truthful review of the information under Art. 100n(o), para. 4, item 2 of POSA and namely information about the major events in the reporting period, and their impact on the results in the financial statements, as well as a description of the major risks and uncertainties faced by the issuer in the remaining part of the year, as well as further essential information required by the law;

Declarers:

Dimitar Digitally signed by Stoyanov Dimitar Stoyanov Dimitrov Dimitrov Date: 2023.08.16 18:55:15 +03'00'

………………………………..

Dimitar Dimitrov

Executive Director

Svetozar Digitally signed by Svetozar Iliev Iliev Date: 2023.08.16 12:26:25 +03'00'

………………………………..

Svetozar Iliev

Chief Financial Officer