Shelly Group AD: Initiation of transformation into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) and change in Board of Directors
November 10, 2023 at 12:57 pm EST
Sofia / Munich, 10 November 2023 – The Board of Directors of Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), has decided today to propose to the shareholders of the Company at an Extraordinary General Meeting the resolution to initiate a procedure for the transformation of the Company by changing its legal-organizational form from a joint stock company with its registered office in the Republic of Bulgaria to a European Company with its registered office in the Republic of Bulgaria in accordance with Article 281 et seq. of the Bulgarian Commercial Code and Article 2 (4) of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE) (the “Transformation”). It is also proposed that the General Meeting of Shareholders instructs the Board of Directors to carry out any and all legal and factual actions with a view to preparing the Transformation.
In addition, the Extraordinary General Meeting is to resolve on a change in the Board of Directors. In relation to the resignation request of the current Chairman of the Board of Director, Mr. Gregor Bieler, it is proposed that Mr. Christoph Vilanek be elected in his place, with a term of office that coincides with the term of office of the other current members of the Board of Directors, i.e., 5 January 2026. The change shall have effect as of 1 January 2024.
Allterco AD is a Bulgaria-based company, which is primarily engaged in the telecommunications sector. The Company operates as a mobile services provider and offers its mobile services and products in over 15 countries. Among the Company's clients are mobile operators, media providers, advertising and media agencies, state and public agencies, banks and other financial institutions, mobile payments providers and others. The Company provides various services, such as SMS payments, mobile payments, mobile portals, among others. The Company offers a wide range of platforms, such as smartphone applications, SMS parking, SMS chat, ring back tone (RBT), among others. In addition, the Company supplies home automation systems for control and monitoring.