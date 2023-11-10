EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Shelly Group AD: Initiation of transformation into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) and change in Board of Directors



10-Nov-2023 / 18:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Shelly Group AD: Initiation of transformation into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) and change in Board of Directors

Sofia / Munich, 10 November 2023 – The Board of Directors of Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”), has decided today to propose to the shareholders of the Company at an Extraordinary General Meeting the resolution to initiate a procedure for the transformation of the Company by changing its legal-organizational form from a joint stock company with its registered office in the Republic of Bulgaria to a European Company with its registered office in the Republic of Bulgaria in accordance with Article 281 et seq. of the Bulgarian Commercial Code and Article 2 (4) of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE) (the “Transformation”). It is also proposed that the General Meeting of Shareholders instructs the Board of Directors to carry out any and all legal and factual actions with a view to preparing the Transformation.

In addition, the Extraordinary General Meeting is to resolve on a change in the Board of Directors. In relation to the resignation request of the current Chairman of the Board of Director, Mr. Gregor Bieler, it is proposed that Mr. Christoph Vilanek be elected in his place, with a term of office that coincides with the term of office of the other current members of the Board of Directors, i.e., 5 January 2026. The change shall have effect as of 1 January 2024.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.



Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31

Email: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de