EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Forecast

Shelly Group AD reaffirms guidance for financial year 2023 following successful Black Friday sales



06-Dec-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Shelly Group AD reaffirms guidance for financial year 2023 following successful Black Friday sales Sofia / Munich, 6 December 2023 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”) recorded an increase in Black Friday sales by 115.0% compared to the previous year to a total of EUR 14.5 million (BGN 28.4 million) with more than 1.1 million home automation devices sold. With the successful Black Friday sales, the Company reaffirms the guidance for financial year 2023 with an increase in revenues of 51.0% to EUR 72 million (BGN 140.8 million) and an increase in EBIT of at least 63.5% to EUR 17.0 million (BGN 33.2 million). Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.



Contact Investor Relations CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331

Mail: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

06-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

