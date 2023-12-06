Shelly Group AD reaffirms guidance for financial year 2023 following successful Black Friday sales

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Forecast
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Sofia / Munich, 6 December 2023 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”) recorded an increase in Black Friday sales by 115.0% compared to the previous year to a total of EUR 14.5 million (BGN 28.4 million) with more than 1.1 million home automation devices sold. With the successful Black Friday sales, the Company reaffirms the guidance for financial year 2023 with an increase in revenues of 51.0% to EUR 72 million (BGN 140.8 million) and an increase in EBIT of at least 63.5% to EUR 17.0 million (BGN 33.2 million).
Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
End of Inside Information
06-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group AD
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|investors@shelly.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1789943
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1789943 06-Dec-2023 CET/CEST