EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Forecast
Shelly Group AD reaffirms guidance for financial year 2023 following successful Black Friday sales

06-Dec-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Shelly Group AD reaffirms guidance for financial year 2023 following successful Black Friday sales

Sofia / Munich, 6 December 2023 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”) recorded an increase in Black Friday sales by 115.0% compared to the previous year to a total of EUR 14.5 million (BGN 28.4 million) with more than 1.1 million home automation devices sold. With the successful Black Friday sales, the Company reaffirms the guidance for financial year 2023 with an increase in revenues of 51.0% to EUR 72 million (BGN 140.8 million) and an increase in EBIT of at least 63.5% to EUR 17.0 million (BGN 33.2 million).

Note: EUR/BGN exchange rate fixed at EUR 1 = BGN 1.95583.

Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

06-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Shelly Group AD
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: investors@shelly.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1789943

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1789943  06-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1789943&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp