EQS-News: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference

Shelly Group: Invitation to unaudited 12M 2023 earnings webcast/call on 27 February 2024



21.02.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Shelly Group: Invitation to unaudited 12M 2023 earnings webcast/call on 27 February 2024



Sofia / Munich, 21 February 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, cordially invites investors and analysts to the earnings webcast/call on the unaudited 12M 2023 results with Management Board members on 27 February 2024, 09.00 CET (10.00 EET).

The 12M 2023 unaudited results will be announced on 26 February 2024 after the close of trading.



Earnings Call:

Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 12M 2023 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:

Shelly Group – Earnings Call Unaudited 12M 2023.



About Shelly Group

Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group’s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.



Contact Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331

Mail: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de