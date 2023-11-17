Shelly Group convenes Extraordinary General Meeting
November 17, 2023 at 12:32 pm EST
Share
EQS-News: Shelly Group AD
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Shelly Group convenes Extraordinary General Meeting
17.11.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Shelly Group convenes Extraordinary General Meeting
Sofia / Munich, 17 November 2023 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 18 December 2023 at 10.00 CET / 11.00 EET in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group’s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.
Contact Investor Relations
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de www.crossalliance.de
17.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Allterco AD is a Bulgaria-based company, which is primarily engaged in the telecommunications sector. The Company operates as a mobile services provider and offers its mobile services and products in over 15 countries. Among the Company's clients are mobile operators, media providers, advertising and media agencies, state and public agencies, banks and other financial institutions, mobile payments providers and others. The Company provides various services, such as SMS payments, mobile payments, mobile portals, among others. The Company offers a wide range of platforms, such as smartphone applications, SMS parking, SMS chat, ring back tone (RBT), among others. In addition, the Company supplies home automation systems for control and monitoring.