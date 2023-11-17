EQS-News: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Shelly Group convenes Extraordinary General Meeting



17.11.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Sofia / Munich, 17 November 2023 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 18 December 2023 at 10.00 CET / 11.00 EET in Sofia, Bulgaria.



Further information can be found at:

https://corporate.shelly.com/corporate-governance/general-meeting-of-the-shareholder/year-2023/



About Shelly Group

Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group’s products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.



