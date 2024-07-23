Shelly Group publishes conversion plan for the change of legal form into a European Company (Societas Europaea – SE)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Sofia / Munich, 23 July 2024 – The Board of Directors of Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Shelly Group” / “the Company”) has approved a conversion plan for the conversion of the Company into a European Company (“SE”) registered in Republic of Bulgaria in accordance with Article 2 (4) of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE) (the “Conversion”). The preparations for the conversion were approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on 18 December 2023.

Тhe plan for the conversion of Shelly Group AD into Shelly Group SE will be available on the Company's website in the IR section under Corporate Governance as of 23 July 2024.

The Board of Directors of Shelly Group AD will propose the resolution to convert the Company into an SE to the shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Investor Relations Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Email: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



