11.07.2024 16:48:15 (local time)

Concerning the BSE Board of Directors' decision under Record of Proceedings No. 30 of 25 April 2024 for a transfer of the issue of shares of Shelly Group AD (SLYG), ISIN BG1100003166, to trading on the EuroBridge Market Segment of the BSE Main Market, BSE announces that:



The registration of the issue of shares of Shelly Group AD (SLYG), ISIN BG1100003166, on the Premium Equities Segment of the BSE Main Market will be terminated as of 18 July 2024 (Thursday) as the issue will be admitted to trading on the EuroBridge Market Segment of the BSE Main Market on the same date.

The trading on the EuroBridge Market Segment in the abovementioned issue of shares in EUR currency starts on 18 July 2024 (Thursday) as the settlement of the concluded trades (in EUR) will be via TARGET2-Securities (T2S).



In effect from 18 July 2024, the bid and ask orders for this issue shall be input in EUR currency in the trading system, as the orders submitted before this date will be deleted. The reference price of this issue in EUR shall be determined by the closing price of the last trading session in Bulgarian currency (BGN), divided by 1.95583 and adjusted by the instrument's tick size.



In connection with transferring the settlement from the Central Depository to T2S and to reduce the operational and reputational risk for the Eurosystem related to carrying out trading and settlement of transactions in the company's shares in EUR, the BSE Executive Director issued the following order:



On the grounds of Art. 78 (2) in conjunction with Art. 78 (1), item 1 of Part IV - Trading Rules to the BSE Rules and Regulations, by order of the BSE Executive Director, the trading in shares of Shelly Group AD (SLYG), ISIN BG1100003166, shall be suspended for two (2) business days on 16 July 2024 (Tuesday) and resumed on 18 July 2024 (Thursday).

