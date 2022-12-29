Shelter Acquisition I : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SHELTER ACQUISITION CORPORATION I

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

As previously announced, on December 21, 2022, the stockholders of Shelter Acquisition Corporation I (the "Company") approved (i) amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Charter Amendment Proposal") and (ii) an amendment to the Investment Management Trust Agreement, dated June 29, 2021 (the "Trust Agreement"), by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as trustee ("Trust Amendment Proposal" and, together with the Charter Amendment Proposal, the "Proposals"). In connection with the approval of the Charter Amendment Proposal, the holders of 21,893,832 shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Public Shares"), exercised their right to redeem their Public Shares in exchange for their pro rata portion of the funds held in the trust account (the "Voluntary Redemption"). As a result, approximately $221,179,014.24 (approximately $10.10 per share) will be removed from the trust account to complete the Voluntary Redemption. The Company expects to complete the Voluntary Redemption on December 29, 2022. Following the Voluntary Redemption, 270,912 Public Shares will remain outstanding.

As previously announced, following the approval of the Proposals, the Board unanimously determined that it is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders for the Company to cease operations and redeem the Public Shares that remain outstanding following the Voluntary Redemption (the "Mandatory Redemption"). After deduction of dissolution expenses in the amount of $27,726.12 in accordance with the terms of the Trust Agreement, the remaining $2,709,120.00 ($10.00per share) of funds held in the trust account will be removed to complete the Mandatory Redemption. The Company expects to complete the Mandatory Redemption on December 30, 2022 and to file a certificate of dissolution with the Delaware Secretary of State promptly thereafter.

