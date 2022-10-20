Shemaroo Entertainment : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Founded in 1962 as a book circulating library, today Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (Shemaroo) is a leading Indian content powerhouse with a global reach, headquartered out of Mumbai and employs 550+ people
Shemaroo is a pioneer in content aggregation and distribution in India and globally with offerings spread across Television, Mobile, Internet, OTT, Preloaded devices, etc.
Identifying that movies have the longest shelf life for television and other media content, Shemaroo pioneered the movie library syndication business by acquiring movie titles from producers and distributing it to broadcasters and other media platforms
Shemaroo has grown multifold over the years, developing excellent relationships across the media industry value chain, to become one of the largest organized players in a fragmented industry
Operational Revenue (INR Mn) and EBITDA Margin (%)
H1FY23 Revenue Distribution
Traditional Media
Digital Media
27.8%
1,718
1,978
15.0%
1,814
54%
3,960
1,494
9.4%
46%
3,153
4.0%
1,120
8.6%
2,000
1,306
1,617
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
H1-FY23
Traditional (INR Mn)
Digital (INR Mn)
EBITDA Margin
Q2/H1-FY23 HIGHLIGHTS
