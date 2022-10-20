Advanced search
    538685   INE363M01019

SHEMAROO ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

(538685)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
177.70 INR   -4.00%
10/20Shemaroo Entertainment : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/16Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. to Launch its First Bollywood Movie F.A.S.T. Channel Worldwide
CI
07/25Shemaroo Entertainment : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
Shemaroo Entertainment : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/20/2022 | 12:00am EDT
October 19, 2022

The Secretary,

The Secretary,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra‐Kurla Complex

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai‐400 051.

Mumbai‐400 023.

NSE Symbol: SHEMAROO

Scrip Code : 538685

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re: SHEMAROO ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED ‐ ISIN: INE363M01019

Sub: ‐ Earnings Con. Call Presentation - Intimation under Reg. 30(6) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015

Please find enclosed herewith Earnings Presentation of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 (Q2‐FY23).

This is for your information and records.

The same is also disseminated on the website of the Company i.e. www.shemarooent.com

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Shemaroo Entertainment Limited

DIPESH UTTAMCHA ND GOSAR

Digitally signed by DIPESH UTTAMCHAND GOSAR DN: c=IN, postalCode=400097, st=MAHARASHTRA, street=MUMBAI, l=MUMBAI, o=Personal, serialNumber=499d50b8c56ae49a87b2800c83b2c 306ad8ab6a0ce71ff10ec28e8bc2b5c2e89, pseudonym=5077f9988bd04e9895b0ab4540b412 44, 2.5.4.20=8e2fb310dd888f28e02b9d351282c7a492 74d9a5fecc42a5fc4d6cd302ccac96, email=CSDIPESH08@GMAIL.COM, cn=DIPESH

UTTAMCHAND GOSAR

Date: 2022.10.20 08:10:09 +05'30'

Dipesh U Gosar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership no. A23755

Encl.: As above

SHEMAROO ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

Shemaroo House, Plot No. 18, Marol Co - Op. Industrial Estate, Off Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (E), Mumbai - 400 059.

Tel.: +91 - 22 4031 9911 | Fax: +91 - 22 2851 9770 | Email: shemaroo@shemaroo.com

shemarooent.com | CIN: L67190MH2005PLC158288

Shemaroo Entertainment Limited | Q2/H1-FY23

1

2 At a Glance

Offering content across Bollywood,

Devotional, Regional, Comedy,

Strong content offerings

Kids, Health and Lifestyle and

in multiple countries

more to leading platforms

across the globe

One of the largest

In-depth understanding

content houses with

of consumers'

4,000+ content library

entertainment needs

Six decades of

Building B2C presence

with multiple businesses

experience as a

launched in recent years

Household Media Brand

Revenue FY22

EBITDA FY22

PAT FY22

Net Worth FY22

INR 3,814 Mn

INR 358 Mn

INR 53 Mn

INR 5,818 Mn

3 Overview

  • Founded in 1962 as a book circulating library, today Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (Shemaroo) is a leading Indian content powerhouse with a global reach, headquartered out of Mumbai and employs 550+ people
  • Shemaroo is a pioneer in content aggregation and distribution in India and globally with offerings spread across Television, Mobile, Internet, OTT, Preloaded devices, etc.
  • Identifying that movies have the longest shelf life for television and other media content, Shemaroo pioneered the movie library syndication business by acquiring movie titles from producers and distributing it to broadcasters and other media platforms
  • Shemaroo has grown multifold over the years, developing excellent relationships across the media industry value chain, to become one of the largest organized players in a fragmented industry

Operational Revenue (INR Mn) and EBITDA Margin (%)

H1FY23 Revenue Distribution

Traditional Media

Digital Media

27.8%

1,718

1,978

15.0%

1,814

54%

3,960

1,494

9.4%

46%

3,153

4.0%

1,120

8.6%

2,000

1,306

1,617

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

H1-FY23

Traditional (INR Mn)

Digital (INR Mn)

EBITDA Margin

Q2/H1-FY23 HIGHLIGHTS

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 03:58:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
