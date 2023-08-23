EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced several neighborhoods in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania now have access to their future-proof, 100% fiber network. Construction began earlier this year, with plans to complete construction by the end of 2023, providing over 2,000 homes and businesses with a reliable option for high-speed internet service.

Glo Fiber provides a direct fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet connection with super-fast symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 Gigabits. The fiber-to-the-home model, coupled with Shentel's 9,000-mile regional fiber network, enables Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.

"We are thrilled to bring Glo Fiber internet to Shippensburg," said Mark Watkins, Vice President of Marketing at Shentel. "We understand the value of staying connected in today's fast-paced world. Our fiber-to-the-home technology ensures a seamless online experience providing the ultimate platform for video conferencing, streaming, or gaming without any interruptions."

In combination with multi-gigabit internet speeds, Glo TV streaming services and phone services are also available. Wall-to-Wall WiFi service is offered, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection anywhere in your home or business.

As a leading broadband internet provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to our competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gigs

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com or 1-833-WANT GLO (1-833-926-8456).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

