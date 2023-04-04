Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHEN   US82312B1061

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY

(SHEN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-03 pm EDT
18.93 USD   -0.47%
05:51aGlo Fiber Launches 5 Gig Fiber Internet Service
PR
03/15Glo Fiber Announces Expansion of its Fiber Network to Centre County, Pennsylvania
PR
03/14Glo Fiber Business Enters Partnership With Globalinx
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glo Fiber Launches 5 Gig Fiber Internet Service

04/04/2023 | 05:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bringing the fastest internet speeds on a 100% fiber optic network

EDINBURG, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announces the launch of symmetrical 5 Gig fiber internet service across all of its markets. Over 147,000 homes across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania will have access to the fastest fiber speeds available in these markets.

"Adding 5 Gig internet service to our multi-gig product portfolio allows Glo Fiber to meet the demands of our customers and communities. 5 Gig is a premium residential service designed to connect multiple devices at their fastest possible speeds over a reliable, 100% fiber optic network," said Ed McKay, Shentel Chief Operating Officer.

The average US household now has approximately 20 connected devices, and that number is expected to continue to grow. In addition, with more consumers working remotely long-term, video conferencing is here to stay. Multi-gig speeds are designed for these growing demands and will provide more bandwidth to run a multitude of connected devices at once.

As a leading broadband internet provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to our competitors:

  • Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability
  • Symmetrical download and upload speeds
  • Easy, straight-forward pricing
  • Prompt local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com or 1-800-IWANTGLO (1-877-492-6845).

About Glo Fiber
Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 8,300 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glo-fiber-launches-5-gig-fiber-internet-service-301783914.html

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY
05:51aGlo Fiber Launches 5 Gig Fiber Internet Service
PR
03/15Glo Fiber Announces Expansion of its Fiber Network to Centre County, Pennsylvania
PR
03/14Glo Fiber Business Enters Partnership With Globalinx
MT
03/14Glo Fiber Business Preps for Economic Success of Virginia Businesses
PR
02/22Shenandoah Telecommunications Swings to Q4 Loss, Revenue Rises
MT
02/22Transcript : Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Fe..
CI
02/22SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO/VA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
02/22Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
02/22Shenandoah Telecom : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/22Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer