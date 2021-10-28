Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results 10/28/2021 | 04:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Highlights Revenue, Adjusted OIBDA, and Operating Income grew 12.8%, 31.7%, and 149.4%, respectively, over the same period a year ago.

Earnings per diluted share for continuing operations grew to $0.13 compared to $0.03 per diluted share in the third quarter 2020.

Broadband data net adds were approximately 4,100 including 2,100 for Glo Fiber and 350 for Beam, respectively.

Broadband homes and businesses passed grew sequentially 17,000 to approximately 296,000.

Executed 17 new Glo Fiber franchise agreements in 2021 adding 160,000 target passings for a total of over 304,000 franchise approved passings. “Our team executed well in the quarter, driving the third consecutive quarter of double digit revenue and Adjusted OIBDA growth rates.” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “With strong momentum in business development, construction and sales, we are upgrading our target for Glo Fiber from 300,000 to 450,000 serviceable addresses by 2026.” Shentel's third-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 29, 2021. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/ . Consolidated Third Quarter 2021 Results Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 grew 12.8% to $62.2 million, compared with the third quarter of 2020, due to growth of 14.2% in the Broadband segment. Adjusted OIBDA in the third quarter of 2021 grew 31.7% to $19.3 million, compared with the third quarter of 2020, due to growth in Broadband of 15.4%. Corporate expenses declined approximately 24% from the same period a year ago due to lower compensation and bank fees. Operating income in the third quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million compared with $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share was $0.13 in the third quarter of 2021 representing an increase of $0.10 per share or 333% from the third quarter of 2020. Broadband Total broadband data Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs") as of September 30, 2021, were 115,579, representing 17.0% year over year growth. Penetration for incumbent cable, Glo Fiber and Beam were 50%, 15% and 5%, respectively, compared to 46%, 13% and 0%, respectively, as of September 30, 2020. Total Glo Fiber and Beam passings grew year over year by approximately 38,500 and 24,300, respectively. Broadband revenue in the third quarter of 2021 grew $7.2 million or 14.2% to $57.9 million compared with $50.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily driven by a $5.3 million or 13.4% increase in Residential and Small and Medium Business ("SMB") revenue on a 17.0% increase in broadband data RGUs. Commercial fiber revenue grew $1.8 million or 24.0% due to growth in circuits, $0.7 million non-recurring amortized revenue reduction in 2020 and $0.5 million in non-recurring dark fiber sales-type leases in 2021. Broadband operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $48.2 million compared to $41.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily driven by costs incurred to support the continued expansion of Glo Fiber and Beam, including a $2.1 million increase in depreciation, a $1.6 million increase in maintenance and installation expenses, a $0.7 million increase in non-recurring expenses relating to the wireless sale and related reduction in workforce, a $0.6 million increase in Glo Fiber and Beam advertising expenses, a $0.6 million increase in software and professional fees from enhancements to our back-office systems, $0.5 million of higher video programming costs, and $0.5 million in higher line costs from an increase in off-network circuits. Broadband Adjusted OIBDA in the third quarter of 2021 grew 15.4% to $22.6 million, compared with $19.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. Broadband Operating income in the third quarter of 2021 was $9.7 million, compared to $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Tower Tower revenue in the third quarter of 2021 declined 1.2% to $4.4 million compared with the third quarter of 2020. Tenants increased 13.0% to 470 offset by a 14.1% reduction the average revenue per tenant. T-Mobile exercised an option in the third quarter to convert 80 assumed tower leases to a month-to-month term resulting in a change in revenue recognition accounting driving the decline in average revenue per tenant. Tower Adjusted OIBDA in the third quarter of 2021 decreased 8.7% to $2.6 million, compared with $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, due primarily to the revenue decline and an increase in ground lease expenses. Tower operating income in the third quarter of 2021 was $2.2 million, compared to $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Other Information On July 1, 2021, Shentel completed the sale of its Wireless assets and operations to T-Mobile for cash consideration of approximately $1.94 billion. The Company currently expects to pay approximately $428 million in December 2021 in income taxes for the sale of the Wireless assets and operations resulting in after-tax proceeds of approximately $1.5 billion. The Company used approximately $684 million of the proceeds to fully repay all outstanding principal amounts under, and terminate, the then-existing credit agreement (the "Prior Credit Agreement") and to fully repay and terminate the interest rate swaps. Approximately $937 million of the proceeds were used to pay a special dividend of $18.75 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock (the "Special Dividend") in August 2021. On July 1, 2021, we entered into a new Credit Agreement (the “New Credit Agreement”) with various financial institutions party thereto. The New Credit Agreement provides for three credit facilities, in an aggregate amount equal to $400 million: (i) a $100 million five-year revolving credit facility, (ii) a $150 million five-year delayed draw amortizing term loan and (iii) a $150 million seven-year delayed draw amortizing term loan. We have not made any borrowing under the New Credit Agreement as of the date of this press release. We do not currently expect to draw upon any portion of the New Credit Agreement until the first quarter of 2022. The Company currently has incurred approximately $4.7 million of severance expense during 2021, with approximately $2.1 million attributable to continuing operations and $2.6 million related to discontinued operations, all of which has been recognized. The Company has realized $3.3 million in annualized run-rate expense savings from the previously announced reduction in workforce as of September 30, 2021 and expects to realize approximately $4 million by early 2022. As of September 30, 2021 our cash and cash equivalents totaled $532.5 million and the availability under our revolving line of credit and delay draw term loans were $400.0 million, for total available liquidity of $932.5 million. Capital expenditures were $118.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $82.7 million in the comparable 2020 period. The $36.1 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily due to higher spending in the Broadband segment driven by the expansion of Glo Fiber and Beam. As previously announced, the Company’s Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend of $0.07 per share to shareholders of record as of the close of business November 8, 2021, payable on December 1, 2021. 2021 Outlook

The Company is reaffirming and narrowing the full-year 2021 guidance as summarized below: ($ in millions) Year Ending December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 % Change

2020 to 2021 Midpoint % Change

2019 to 2020 2021 2020 Guidance Actual Low High Revenue $ 243 $ 246 $ 221 $ 207 10.6 % 6.8 % Operating Income (loss) $ 7 $ 10 $ (1 ) $ (1 ) nm — % Adjusted OIBDA $ 70 $ 73 $ 57 $ 49 25.4 % 16.3 % Capital Expenditures $ 161 $ 166 $ 120 $ 67 36.3 % 79.1 % Adjusted OIBDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measures are provided in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Conference Call and Webcast Teleconference Information: Date: October 29, 2021

Time: 8:00 A.M. (ET)

Dial in number: 1-888-695-7639 Password: 1977780



Audio webcast: http://investor.shentel.com/ An audio replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call is complete, through November 29, 2021 by calling (855) 859-2056. About Shenandoah Telecommunications Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,200 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com. This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Those factors may include natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. CONTACTS:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

540-984-5168

Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Service revenue and other $ 62,244 $ 55,173 $ 182,635 $ 162,643 Operating expenses: Cost of services 25,426 22,669 73,044 65,167 Selling, general and administrative 20,238 20,039 60,711 64,227 Restructuring expense 1,160 — 1,821 — Depreciation and amortization 14,248 11,995 40,813 36,010 Total operating expenses 61,072 54,703 176,389 165,404 Operating income (loss) 1,172 470 6,246 (2,761 ) Other income: Other income, net 138 1,083 3,076 3,103 Income before income taxes 1,310 1,553 9,322 342 Income tax expense (benefit) (5,422 ) 141 (2,315 ) (684 ) Income from continuing operations 6,732 1,412 11,637 1,026 Discontinued operations: (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (406 ) 33,509 99,632 76,422 Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax 886,732 — 886,732 — Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax 886,326 33,509 986,364 76,422 Net income $ 893,058 $ 34,921 $ 998,001 $ 77,448 Net income per share, basic and diluted: Basic - Income from continuing operations $ 0.13 $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ 0.02 Basic - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 17.73 $ 0.67 $ 19.73 $ 1.53 Basic net income per share $ 17.86 $ 0.70 $ 19.96 $ 1.55 Diluted - Income from continuing operations $ 0.13 $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ 0.02 Diluted - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 17.68 $ 0.67 $ 19.67 $ 1.53 Diluted net income per share $ 17.81 $ 0.70 $ 19.90 $ 1.55 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 49,984 49,911 49,984 49,889 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 50,120 50,105 50,136 50,049 SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 532,544 $ 195,397 Other current assets 41,489 80,024 Current assets held for sale — 1,133,294 Total current assets 574,033 1,408,715 Investments 13,410 13,769 Property, plant and equipment, net 525,799 440,427 Intangible assets, net and Goodwill 106,146 106,759 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,952 50,387 Deferred charges and other assets, net 16,750 11,650 Total assets $ 1,293,090 $ 2,031,707 Current liabilities held for sale $ — $ 452,202 Total current liabilities 485,423 755,859 Other liabilities 158,901 241,252 Total shareholders’ equity 648,766 582,394 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,293,090 $ 2,031,707

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 998,001 $ 77,448 Income from operations of discontinued operations, net of tax 986,364 76,422 Income (loss) from continuing operations 11,637 1,026 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 40,193 35,522 Amortization of intangible assets 620 488 Bad debt expense 755 514 Stock based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 1,953 5,306 Deferred income taxes 4,384 (279 ) Other adjustments (31 ) (349 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (27,939 ) 2,572 Net cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations 31,572 44,800 Net cash provided by operating activities – discontinued operations 121,067 182,499 Net cash provided by operating activities 152,639 227,299 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (118,800 ) (82,740 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and other 200 (15,866 ) Net cash used in investing activities – continuing operations (118,600 ) (98,606 ) Net cash used in investing activities – discontinued operations 1,944,063 (17,794 ) Net cash used in investing activities 1,825,463 (116,400 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid, net of dividends reinvested (936,850 ) — Taxes paid for equity award issuances (1,627 ) (2,182 ) Other (1,922 ) (727 ) Net cash used in financing activities – continuing operations (940,399 ) (2,909 ) Net cash used in financing activities – discontinued operations (700,556 ) (25,591 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,640,955 ) (28,500 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 337,147 82,399 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 195,397 101,651 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 532,544 $ 184,050 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted OIBDA Adjusted OIBDA represents Operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance, which may or may not be recurring in nature. Adjusted OIBDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance in comparison to our competitors. Management believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted OIBDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance to facilitate comparisons with other telecommunications companies. This measure isolates and evaluates operating performance by excluding the cost of financing (e.g., interest expense), as well as the non-cash depreciation and amortization of past capital investments, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and certain other items of revenue, expense, gain or loss not reflective of our operating performance. Adjusted OIBDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. The following tables reconcile Adjusted OIBDA to operating income, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 9,721 $ 2,163 $ (10,712 ) $ 1,172 Depreciation 12,012 468 1,569 14,049 Amortization 199 — — 199 OIBDA 21,932 2,631 (9,143 ) 15,420 Stock compensation expense — — 1,119 1,119 Transaction related fees 676 6 2,048 2,730 Adjusted OIBDA $ 22,608 $ 2,637 $ (5,976 ) $ 19,269

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 9,486 $ 2,421 $ (11,437 ) $ 470 Depreciation 9,939 467 1,422 11,828 Amortization 167 — — 167 OIBDA 19,592 2,888 (10,015 ) 12,465 Stock compensation expense — — 1,137 1,137 Transaction related fees — — 1,032 1,032 Adjusted OIBDA $ 19,592 $ 2,888 $ (7,846 ) $ 14,634

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 28,640 $ 7,374 $ (29,768 ) $ 6,246 Depreciation 35,127 1,398 3,668 40,193 Amortization 620 — — 620 OIBDA 64,387 8,772 (26,100 ) 47,059 Stock compensation expense — — 1,953 1,953 Transaction related fees 924 6 2,713 3,643 Adjusted OIBDA $ 65,311 $ 8,778 $ (21,434 ) $ 52,655

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated Operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 29,650 $ 6,444 $ (38,855 ) $ (2,761 ) Depreciation 29,960 1,414 4,148 35,522 Amortization 488 — — 488 OIBDA 60,098 7,858 (34,707 ) 33,249 Stock compensation expense — — 5,306 5,306 Transaction related fees — — 3,002 3,002 Adjusted OIBDA $ 60,098 $ 7,858 $ (26,399 ) $ 41,557 2021 Outlook – Adjusted OIBDA ($ in millions) Year Ending December 31, Year Ended

December 31,

2019 2021 2020 Guidance Actual Low High Operating Income (loss) $ 7 $ 10 $ (1 ) $ (1 ) Depreciation $ 54 $ 54 $ 48 $ 46 Amortization $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 Stock compensation expense $ 4 $ 4 $ 6 $ 3 Transaction related fees $ 4 $ 4 $ 3 $ — Adjusted OIBDA $ 70 $ 73 $ 57 $ 49 Segment Results Three Months Ended September 30, 2021: (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 44,783 $ — $ — $ 44,783 Commercial Fiber 9,059 — — 9,059 RLEC & Other 3,972 — — 3,972 Tower lease — 4,356 — 4,356 Service revenue and other 57,814 4,356 — 62,170 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 99 93 (118 ) 74 Total revenue 57,913 4,449 (118 ) 62,244 Operating expenses Cost of services 24,012 1,504 (90 ) 25,426 Selling, general and administrative 11,898 314 8,026 20,238 Restructuring expense 71 — 1,089 1,160 Depreciation and amortization 12,211 468 1,569 14,248 Total operating expenses 48,192 2,286 10,594 61,072 Operating income (loss) $ 9,721 $ 2,163 $ (10,712 ) $ 1,172 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 39,477 $ — $ — $ 39,477 Commercial Fiber 5,280 — — 5,280 RLEC & Other 3,853 — — 3,853 Tower lease — 1,864 — 1,864 Service revenue and other 48,610 1,864 — 50,474 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 2,100 2,637 (38 ) 4,699 Total revenue 50,710 4,501 (38 ) 55,173 Operating expenses Cost of services 21,326 1,283 60 22,669 Selling, general and administrative 9,792 330 9,917 20,039 Depreciation and amortization 10,106 467 1,422 11,995 Total operating expenses 41,224 2,080 11,399 54,703 Operating income (loss) $ 9,486 $ 2,421 $ (11,437 ) $ 470 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021: (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 131,702 $ — $ — $ 131,702 Commercial Fiber 21,975 — — 21,975 RLEC & Other 11,208 — — 11,208 Tower lease — 8,525 — 8,525 Service revenue and other 164,885 8,525 — 173,410 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 4,409 5,203 (387 ) 9,225 Total revenue 169,294 13,728 (387 ) 182,635 Operating expenses Cost of services 69,275 4,070 (301 ) 73,044 Selling, general and administrative 35,429 886 24,396 60,711 Restructuring expense 203 — 1,618 1,821 Depreciation and amortization 35,747 1,398 3,668 40,813 Total operating expenses 140,654 6,354 29,381 176,389 Operating income (loss) $ 28,640 $ 7,374 $ (29,768 ) $ 6,246 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020: (in thousands) Broadband Tower Corporate &

Eliminations Consolidated External revenue Residential & SMB $ 114,170 $ — $ — $ 114,170 Commercial Fiber 17,762 — — 17,762 RLEC & Other 11,880 — — 11,880 Tower lease — 5,490 — 5,490 Service revenue and other 143,812 5,490 — 149,302 Revenue for service provided to the discontinued Wireless operations 6,818 7,000 (477 ) 13,341 Total revenue 150,630 12,490 (477 ) 162,643 Operating expenses Cost of services 61,572 3,537 58 65,167 Selling, general and administrative 28,960 1,095 34,172 64,227 Depreciation and amortization 30,448 1,414 4,148 36,010 Total operating expenses 120,980 6,046 38,378 165,404 Operating income (loss) $ 29,650 $ 6,444 $ (38,855 ) $ (2,761 ) Supplemental Information Broadband Operating Statistics September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Broadband homes and businesses passed (1) 296,196 230,002 Incumbent Cable (2) 211,013 207,655 Glo Fiber 60,836 22,347 Beam 24,347 — Broadband customer relationships (3) 118,143 106,314 Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") RGUs: Broadband Data 115,579 98,764 Incumbent Cable (2) 105,116 95,962 Glo Fiber 9,272 2,802 Beam 1,191 — Video (2) 50,652 53,647 Voice (2) 34,592 33,019 Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 200,823 185,430 Residential & SMB Penetration (4) Broadband Data 39.0 % 42.9 % Incumbent Cable 49.8 % 46.2 % Glo Fiber 15.2 % 12.5 % Beam 4.9 % — % Video 17.1 % 23.3 % Voice 13.6 % 15.5 % Fiber route miles 7,219 6,705 Total fiber miles (5) 469,387 367,154 ______________________________________________________

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“homes passed”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Homes passed is an estimate based upon the best available information. Homes passed will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.

(2) The Company acquired Canaan Cable on December 31, 2020 adding 1,100 homes passed, 512 data RGUs, 324 video RGUs and 164 voice RGUs.

(3) Customer relationships represent the number of billed customers who receive at least one of our services.

(4) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of homes passed or available homes, as appropriate.

(5) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles. Broadband - Residential and SMB ARPU Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Residential and SMB Revenue: Broadband $ 26,813 $ 22,261 $ 77,111 $ 63,097 Incumbent Cable 24,780 21,770 72,421 62,340 Glo Fiber 1,810 491 4,272 757 Beam 223 — 418 — Video 15,391 14,823 46,654 44,582 Voice 2,968 2,894 8,760 8,528 Discounts and adjustments (389 ) (501 ) (823 ) (2,037 ) Total Revenue $ 44,783 $ 39,477 $ 131,702 $ 114,170 Average RGUs: Broadband Data 113,356 95,486 109,387 90,052 Incumbent Cable 104,150 93,441 102,319 89,011 Glo Fiber 8,188 2,045 6,430 1,041 Beam 1,018 — 638 — Video 50,921 53,085 51,691 53,063 Voice 34,789 32,581 33,904 32,071 ARPU: (1) Broadband $ 78.85 $ 77.71 $ 78.33 $ 77.85 Incumbent Cable $ 79.31 $ 77.66 $ 78.64 $ 77.82 Glo Fiber $ 73.69 $ 80.03 $ 73.82 $ 80.80 Beam $ 73.02 $ — $ 72.80 $ — Video $ 100.75 $ 93.08 $ 100.28 $ 93.35 Voice $ 28.44 $ 29.61 $ 28.71 $ 29.55 ______________________________________________________

(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue * 1,000) / average RGUs / 3 months Tower Operating Statistics September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Macro tower sites 223 222 Tenants (1) 470 414 Average tenants per tower 2.0 1.8 ______________________________________________________

(1) Includes 34 and 208 tenants for our Wireless operations, (reported as a discontinued operation), and Broadband operations, as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.



