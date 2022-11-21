Advanced search
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY

(SHEN)
2022-11-21
19.45 USD   +1.99%
11/07T-Mobile US, Inc. acquired Beam branded spectrum licenses and leases from Shenandoah Telecommunications Company.
CI
Shenandoah Telecommunications to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

11/21/2022
EDINBURG, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced that Ed McKay, Chief Operating Officer, and Jim Volk, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2022 Raymond James Technology Investor Conference at the Lotte New York Palace on December 6, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of the presentation on Shentel’s website at www.investor.shentel.com. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Shentel’s website following the presentation.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 8,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168

Source: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 265 M - -
Net income 2022 -9,06 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -105x
Yield 2022 0,42%
Capitalization 955 M 955 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 860
Free-Float 95,9%
Managers and Directors
Christopher E. French Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Volk Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Elaine Cheng Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Edward H. McKay Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tracy Fitzsimmons Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY-25.22%955
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED24.47%59 256
SOFTBANK CORP.1.55%50 112
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-34.88%24 122
MTN GROUP LIMITED-22.91%13 787
SAFARICOM PLC-33.20%8 289