Sheng Siong : FY 2021 Sustainability Report

0 1 S U S TA I N A B I L I T Y R E P O R T 2 0 2 1

About

This Report

Sheng Siong publishes its sustainability report annually. This is Sheng Siong's fifth sustainability report, which covers the period 1 January to 31 December 2021, or the same reporting period as our financial report. The previous annual sustainability report was published in May 2021. This sustainability report covers all of the Group's operations in Singapore. Sheng Siong does not have any major operations of significance overseas. Our operation in China has been excluded from the scope of this report as it contributes less than 2% to our revenue. Sheng Siong (M) Sdn. Bhd, a company we registered in Malaysia, has been similarly excluded from this report as it is currently dormant.

This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core Option. We selected the GRI Standards to guide our reporting as it is currently the most widely used sustainability reporting standards. We sought to apply the GRI reporting principles for defining report content and report quality. The GRI Content Index can be found in our online report on pages 88-95, which can be accessed from our corporate website. This report also adheres to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Listing Rule 711A on preparing an annual sustainability report and describes our sustainability practices with reference to the primary components set out in Listing Rule 711B. We have not sought external assurance for this report. For any questions or comments, please address them to management@shengsiong.com.sg.

SHENG SIONG GROUP LTD. Headquarters

6 Mandai Link Singapore 728652 Tel: +65 6895 1888 Fax: +65 6269 8265 corporate.shengsiong.com.sg

This report is published on 27 May 2022.