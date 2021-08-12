EQS-News : Sheng Ye Capital Receives Inaugural 'A' Rating by MSCI ESG Research, Outperforming Peers

EQS-News / 13/08/2021 / 11:11 UTC+8
[Press Release]
Sheng Ye Capital Receives Inaugural "A" Rating by MSCI ESG Research, Outperforming Peers
Hong Kong, August 13, 2021 - Sheng Ye Capital Limited ("SY Capital" or the "Company", stock code: 6069.HK), an industry
focused supply chain fintech platform, is pleased to announce that MSCI Inc. ("MSCI") has initiated an MSCI ESG rating
of "A" on SY Capital, recognizing the Company's efforts and outstanding performance in its environmental, social and
governance ("ESG") strategies and measures.
The rating benchmarks SY Capital with some of the largest industry peers and also outperforms other major technology
and fintech companies. Based on MSCI's report, the Company's ESG management practices appear stronger than its peers,
especially in corporate governance whereby SY Capital ranks among the top 20% of companies globally and top 5% within
China.
MSCI provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the environmental, social and governance-related business
practices to companies worldwide. As one of the most widely adopted tools by institutional investors, MSCI ESG Rating
measures a company's resilience to long-term, industry material ESG risks, with an aim to help investors identify ESG
performance of companies, which may flag opportunities or risks not captured by conventional financial analysis.
Jeff Tung, Chairman of SY Capital remarked, "We are extremely delighted to have our sustainability initiatives
recognized by MSCI. ESG has always been central in driving all aspects of our business decisions, including creating
value for our stakeholders. We'll strive to improve our ESG initiatives and contribute to the sustainable development
of the supply chain ecosystem as we embark on our transformational growth into the new digital economy."
ESG has become an increasingly important decision-making element for many investors. SY Capital's "A" rating by MSCI is
expected to attract more attention from Socially Responsible Investors (SRI), who will expand the Company's shareholder
base, create value for investors, increase trading liquidity, and enhance its overall reputation in the capital
markets.
SY Capital believes that a solid ESG performance has a decisive impact on the Company's sustainable development, the
perpetuation of its business and the creation of long-term value for shareholders. Guided by its mission to "make
supply chain finance more efficient and inclusive", in addition to achieving robust financial performance, the Company
has also stepped up efforts to improve ESG management standards and performance, continuously refining its management
mechanism to integrate ESG initiatives into its long-term strategy.
Looking ahead, SY Capital will continue to proactively engage in social responsibility and work with various parties to
empower, promote mutual development and create value. The Company will continue to remain true to its original
aspiration, continuously improve its technological innovation capability, strengthen its core competencies, and move
forward steadily under its "Dual-Engine, One-Platform" growth strategy. SY Capital strives to become the most reliable
supply chain fintech platform across Asia-Pacific, provide better fintech services to small- and medium-enterprises and
promote social responsibility, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of the region and the industry.
About Sheng Ye Capital Limited (HKEx: 6069.HK)
Sheng Ye Capital (6069.HK) is an industry focused supply chain fintech platform. Through its Dual-Engine, One-Platform
strategy, the company harnesses industrial technology and digital finance to create a comprehensive supply chain
finance ecosystem. SY Capital leverages big data analytics to provide intelligent matching of assets to capital,
offering a one-stop SaaS and fintech solution for enterprises and financial institutions, while effectively addressing
the financing needs and pain points of SMEs within the supply chain ecosystem.
Sheng Ye Capital is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is also a constituent of the MSCI
Small Cap China Index, Hang Seng Composite Index and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. Some of the company's notable
institutional investors include China Taiping Insurance, Olympus Capital and Temasek Holdings.
