Announcement of change of Acting spokesperson

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):Acting spokesperson 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/05 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Sylvia Tsou, Senior Manager of Accounting Department and Corporate governance officer 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:C.S. Chen, Senior Manager of Industrial Engineering Department 5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��):Retirement 6.Reason for the change:Retirement 7.Effective date:2021/11/15 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None