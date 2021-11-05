Announcement of change of Acting spokesperson

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Acting spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/05
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Sylvia Tsou,
Senior Manager of Accounting Department and Corporate governance officer
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:C.S. Chen,
Senior Manager of Industrial Engineering Department
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):Retirement
6.Reason for the change:Retirement
7.Effective date:2021/11/15
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Sheng Yu Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:07 UTC.