  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Sheng Yu Steel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2029   TW0002029006

SHENG YU STEEL CO., LTD.

(2029)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 11/04
33.05 TWD   -1.93%
02:02aAnnouncement of change of Corporate governance officer
PU
02:02aAnnouncement of change of Acting spokesperson
PU
09/20SHENG YU STEEL CO., LTD.(TWSE : 2029) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement of change of Acting spokesperson

11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SHENG YU STEEL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/05 Time of announcement 13:49:57
Subject 
 Announcement of change of Acting spokesperson
Date of events 2021/11/05 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Acting spokesperson
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/05
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Sylvia Tsou,
Senior Manager of Accounting Department and Corporate governance officer
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:C.S. Chen,
Senior Manager of Industrial Engineering Department
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):Retirement
6.Reason for the change:Retirement
7.Effective date:2021/11/15
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sheng Yu Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 291 M 512 M 512 M
Net income 2021 1 240 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 615 M 380 M 380 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart SHENG YU STEEL CO., LTD.
Sheng Yu Steel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHENG YU STEEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 33,05 TWD
Average target price 49,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Soichi Kitamura Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ching Chun Hsu General Manager
Shu Chin Tsou Head-Finance
Chen Hung Wang General Manager-Technology Development
Chang Li Lin Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHENG YU STEEL CO., LTD.32.20%380
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.12.77%23 363
JSW STEEL LIMITED75.21%21 947
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION34.34%18 536
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.94%14 797
EVRAZ PLC28.71%12 164