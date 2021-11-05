Announcement of change of Corporate governance officer
11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: SHENG YU STEEL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2021/11/05
Time of announcement
13:50:17
Subject
Announcement of change of Corporate governance officer
Date of events
2021/11/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Corporate governance officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/11/05
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:Sylvia Tsou,
Senior Manager of Accounting Department and Corporate governance officer
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Barry Chen,
Acting Deputy Manager of Finance Department
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):Retirement
6.Reason for the change:Retirement
7.Effective date:2021/11/15
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Sheng Yu Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:07 UTC.