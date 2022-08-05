Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Sheng Yu Steel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2029   TW0002029006

SHENG YU STEEL CO., LTD.

(2029)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
23.00 TWD   -0.86%
02:51aSHENG YU STEEL : Announcement of the Board of Directors approved the second quarter of 2022 consolidated financial report
PU
06/22SHENG YU STEEL : The company is invited to attend video investor conference by Yuanta Securities
PU
06/17SHENG YU STEEL : Announcement of the important resolutions of the 2022 shareholders' meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sheng Yu Steel : Announcement of the Board of Directors approved the second quarter of 2022 consolidated financial report

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SHENG YU STEEL CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 14:41:54
Subject 
 Announcement of the Board of Directors approved
the second quarter of 2022 consolidated financial report
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/05
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/05
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7920982
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1143202
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):693858
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):740291
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):579820
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):592730
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.85
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):12013240
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2272571
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):9683273
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sheng Yu Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 356 M - -
Net income 2021 1 264 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 797 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,42x
Yield 2021 7,70%
Capitalization 7 387 M 246 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart SHENG YU STEEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sheng Yu Steel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHENG YU STEEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Soichi Kitamura Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ching Chun Hsu General Manager
Shu Chin Tsou Head-Finance
Chen Hung Wang General Manager-Technology Development
Chang Li Lin Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHENG YU STEEL CO., LTD.-30.51%246
JSW STEEL LIMITED1.27%19 791
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-27.09%17 135
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-21.22%14 417
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.20%14 377
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-9.36%7 196