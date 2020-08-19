Log in
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD

SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD

(600392)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 


China rare earths firm Shenghe hit by 'once-in-a-century' flooding

08/19/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chinese rare earths producer Shenghe Resources Holding Co is set to lose tens of millions of dollars after reporting that "once-in-a-century" flooding in southwest Sichuan province had shut down plants and damaged inventory.

Floods on China's Yangtze river, which passes through Sichuan, forced authorities to evacuate more than 100,000 people on Tuesday.

Shenghe subsidiary Leshan Shenghe and Sichuan Runhe Catalytic New Material Co, in which it holds a 38.1% stake, were affected by the flooding, Shenghe said in a Wednesday filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

"The water level ... is quite deep. At the moment the factories have completely stopped production and all personnel have been evacuated safely," the statement said.

Shenghe added in a follow-up statement there were no casualties and nor did any dangerous material leak. The rare earths production process can have a radioactive byproduct.

Shares of Shenghe fell 10 percent on Wednesday.

China is the world's dominant producer of rare earths, a group of 17 minerals used in consumer electronics and military equipment.

Leshan Shenghe, which processes rare earths into material usable by manufacturers, is expected to lose 240 million-330 million yuan ($35 million-$48 million) due to the flooding, including 220 million-280 million yuan in inventory, the filing said.

That exceeds the 83.8 million yuan Shenghe said in a separate filing that the unit's inventory was insured up to. Leshan Shenghe produced more than 28,000 tonnes of rare earth salts in 2019.

Shenghe, which also has a minority stake in U.S. rare earths miner MP Materials, said the plants would work to resume production under local government guidance, without giving a time frame.

Shenghe distributes rare earth concentrate from MP Materials' California mine to Chinese refiners. It was not immediately clear if the flooding had affected that distribution operation. MP Materials declined to give official comment. ($1 = 6.9075 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Min Zhang and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jan Harvey and Richard Pullin)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHANGHAI A INDEX -1.25% 3572.3118 Real-time Quote.12.78%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX -0.12% 243.5703 Real-time Quote.-5.05%
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD -9.97% 8.04 End-of-day quote.-11.36%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.23% 6.9203 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
Financials
Sales 2020 6 670 M 964 M 964 M
Net income 2020 154 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 89,3x
Yield 2020 0,12%
Capitalization 14 093 M 2 036 M 2 037 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 046
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Shenghe Resources Holding Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,05 CNY
Last Close Price 8,04 CNY
Spread / Highest target -12,3%
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ping Huang General Manager & Director
Ze Song Hu Chairman
Rong Gui Weng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lan Tian Xia Chief Financial Officer
Guang Yue Tang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD-11.36%2 261
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED0.66%19 681
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED44.00%8 382
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED16.58%7 594
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.49.54%7 335
ALROSA-21.24%6 417
