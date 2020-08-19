China rare earths firm Shenghe hit by 'once-in-a-century' flooding

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chinese rare earths producer
Shenghe Resources Holding Co is set to lose tens of
millions of dollars after reporting that "once-in-a-century"
flooding in southwest Sichuan province had shut down plants and
damaged inventory.
Floods on China's Yangtze river, which passes through
Sichuan, forced authorities to evacuate more than 100,000 people
on Tuesday.
Shenghe subsidiary Leshan Shenghe and Sichuan Runhe
Catalytic New Material Co, in which it holds a 38.1% stake, were
affected by the flooding, Shenghe said in a Wednesday filing to
the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
"The water level ... is quite deep. At the moment the
factories have completely stopped production and all personnel
have been evacuated safely," the statement said.
Shenghe added in a follow-up statement there were no
casualties and nor did any dangerous material leak. The rare
earths production process can have a radioactive byproduct.
Shares of Shenghe fell 10 percent on Wednesday.
China is the world's dominant producer of rare earths, a
group of 17 minerals used in consumer electronics and military
equipment.
Leshan Shenghe, which processes rare earths into material
usable by manufacturers, is expected to lose 240 million-330
million yuan ($35 million-$48 million) due to the flooding,
including 220 million-280 million yuan in inventory, the filing
said.
That exceeds the 83.8 million yuan Shenghe said in a
separate filing that the unit's inventory was insured up to.
Leshan Shenghe produced more than 28,000 tonnes of rare earth
salts in 2019.
Shenghe, which also has a minority stake in U.S. rare earths
miner MP Materials, said the plants would work to
resume production under local government guidance, without
giving a time frame.
Shenghe distributes rare earth concentrate from MP
Materials' California mine to Chinese refiners. It was not
immediately clear if the flooding had affected that distribution
operation. MP Materials declined to give official comment.
($1 = 6.9075 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Tom Daly, Min Zhang and Ernest Scheyder; Editing
by Jan Harvey and Richard Pullin)