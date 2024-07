(Reuters) - Australia's Peak Rare Earths said on Wednesday Chinese miner Shenghe Resources would acquire a 50% stake in an U.K.-based firm that owns 84% of its Ngualla project in Tanzania.

Ngualla is a rare earths project in southern Tanzania owned by PR NG Minerals, 87.5% of which is owned by Peak.

($1 = 1.5126 Australian dollars)

