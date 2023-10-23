Vital Metals did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10.20 CNY
|+0.39%
|-6.25%
|-27.14%
|04:42am
|Shenghe Resources unit to acquire new shares in Australia's Vital Metals
|RE
|Aug. 29
|Shenghe Resources Holding Co., Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
(Reuters) - China-based Shenghe Resources said on Monday its unit's Singapore firm signed an agreement to acquire new shares in Australia-based rare-earth miner Vital Metals for about A$14.8 million ($9.34 million).
Vital Metals did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
($1 = 1.5843 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2,248.26 PTS
|-0.33%
|-1.12%
|-
|10.20 CNY
|+0.39%
|-6.25%
|2 444 M $
|0.0100 AUD
|-.--%
|-.--%
|34 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-27.14%
|2 444 M $
|-16.77%
|10 303 M $
|-22.42%
|3 712 M $
|-29.04%
|3 061 M $
|+9.86%
|2 560 M $
|-58.60%
|260 M $
|-8.54%
|148 M $
|-65.42%
|127 M $
|+53.85%
|114 M $
|-25.25%
|111 M $