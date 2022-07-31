Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2066   CNE100001TK2

SHENGJING BANK CO., LTD.

(2066)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-29 am EDT

6.000 HKD
6.000 HKD    0.00%
09:41aChinese developer Evergrande's unit ordered to pay out $1.1 billion
RE
07/29TIMELINE : Snowballing crisis at Evergrande, world's most indebted developer
RE
07/29FTSE 100 Closes Friday Up on Strong Performance -2-
DJ
Chinese developer Evergrande's unit ordered to pay out $1.1 billion

07/31/2022 | 09:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Struggling developer China Evergrande Group said on Sunday that one of its subsidiaries, Evergrande Group (Nanchang) Co, Ltd, had been ordered to pay a guarantor 7.3 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) for failing to honour its debt obligations.

In July 2021, the guarantor, who was not named in the statement, provided a guarantee for the borrowings of certain entities controlled by Evergrande, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Nanchang provided counter-guarantees in the form of a pledge of a total of 1.3 billion shares that it held in Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.

"As the borrowers failed to repay the loans, the applicant carried out its obligations under the guarantee and claimed against the subsidiary under the pledge," Evergrande said in a statement.

The ruling "is that the guarantor has the priority to receive compensation from the sale of the shares" and the "scope covers the amount paid by the applicant (7.3 billion yuan)."

Evergrande has said it was selling its Hong Kong headquarters via tendering process, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Thursday. [L1N2Z90FQ]

($1 = 6.7433 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
