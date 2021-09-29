Shengjing Bank : Shares staunch bleed after worst selloff since January

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment)
* European shares bounce
* U.S. stock indices higher
* U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edges lower
* Gold falls as dollar advances to one-year high
* Crude oil futures drop after hitting $80 Tuesday
NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Investors sought to stanch the
bleeding on Wednesday after world stock markets suffered their
worst rout since January and U.S. and European borrowing costs
raced to their highest in months.
Stock indices in the United States and Europe staged a
partial recovery after a heavy sell-off in tech stocks on
Tuesday had consigned Wall Street to its steepest drop since
mid-July.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 240.91 points,
or 0.7%, to 34,540.9, the S&P 500 gained 27.86 points, or
0.64%, to 4,380.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.10
points, or 0.37%, to 14,599.78.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6%, with
investors looking past a 2.2% fall in the previous session.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.08%.
Declines in tech stocks earlier in the week created
opportunities for investors looking for value, analysts said.
"Bargain hunters have stepped into the fold today as they
have swooped in to snap up relatively cheap stocks," said David
Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital.
The global benchmarks for borrowing costs - the yields on
U.S. and German government bonds - also edged lower
after their spikes had helped fuel the volatility.
"We have seen bond yields retrace today but the chatter
about tapering is likely to resurface in the near term," said
Madden.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 3/32 in price
to yield 1.5444%, from 1.536% late on Tuesday.
Those Treasury yields have jumped roughly 20 basis points
over the last week and are set for their biggest monthly jump
since March.
"The question that will come in the next 10 days is will the
U.S. Treasury yield keep pushing above 1.5%," said Societe
Generale strategist Kenneth Broux.
German and British 10-year bond yields are set for the
biggest monthly rise since February -- gilt yields have soared
almost 40 basis points this month to 1% .
Broux said the question for October and the rest of the year
would be whether the inflation pressures that central banks
train their focus on start to abate. "The 1.5% level (on U.S.
Treasuries) is really pivotal," he said.
The dollar rallied to a one-year high against rival
currencies. The greenback is on course for its best year since
2015 just as doubts re-emerge about the global recovery from the
COVID pandemic and Washington is bogged down in debt ceiling
talks that could lead to a government shutdown. China is also
grappling with a power crunch and property sector worries that
have hit its economy.
The dollar index rose 0.661%, with the euro
down 0.67% to $1.1603.
Gold fell to its lowest in seven weeks on Wednesday as the
dollar advanced.
Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,725.26 an ounce. U.S.
gold futures settled 0.8% lower at $1,722.9.
Overnight Asia-Pacific shares had managed to
restrict falls to 1.2%. Not including Japan, the region was
heading for a 9.4% decline for the third quarter, its worst
quarterly performance since the first three months of 2020, when
global markets were roiled by the initial spread of COVID-19.
China's worsening power crunch pushed investors out of
Chinese stocks vulnerable to factory shutdowns, including
chemicals and steelmaking, even as the country's economic
planning agency sought to reassure residents and businesses.
Debt saddled property giant China Evergrande's shares
did leap 15% though, after it said it planned to sell
a 9.99 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) stake in Shengjing Bank
.
But investors are still waiting to see whether the developer
makes some now-overdue bond payments and rating firm S&P Global
said another major property firm, Fantasia, was also at growing
risk of default.
In commodity markets, oil prices dropped, having broken
through $80 a barrel for the first time in nearly three years
the day before.
U.S. crude oil futures settled at $74.83 per barrel,
down 0.6%. Brent crude futures settled at $78.64 per
barrel, also down 0.6%.
