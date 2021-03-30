Shengjing Bank : RESIGNATION OF PROPOSED NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PROPOSED ELECTION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
SHENGJING BANK CO., LTD.*
盛京銀行股份有限公司*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02066)
RESIGNATION OF PROPOSED
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PROPOSED ELECTION
OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
RESIGNATION OF A PROPOSED NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
We refer to (i) the announcement of Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dated 28 August 2020, (ii) the circular of the Bank dated 4 September 2020 and (iii) the poll results announcement of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Bank dated 20 October 2020 in relation to, among other things, the proposed reelection and election of directors of the Bank ("Directors"). Ms. JIANG Liming ("Ms. Jiang") was nominated by the board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") as a candidate for non-executive Director on 28 August 2020, which was approved at the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Bank dated 20 October 2020. Ms. Jiang's eligibility as a Director has not been ratified by the Liaoning Bureau of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "Liaoning Bureau of the CBIRC").
The Board hereby announces that it has recently received the resignation tendered by Ms. Jiang. Ms. Jiang has ceased to be a proposed non-executive Director and a proposed member of the Strategic Development Committee of the Board due to personal reasons with effect from 29 March 2021.
Ms. Jiang has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no other matters in relation to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Bank.
PROPOSED ELECTION OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
In order to fill in the vacancy resulting from the resignation of Ms. Jiang as a proposed non-executive Director, Mr. PAN Darong ("Mr. Pan") was nominated by the Board as a candidate for non-executive Director. The election of Mr. Pan will be proposed at the general meeting of the Bank for approval by the shareholders of the Bank, subject to the approval of his eligibility by the Liaoning Bureau of the CBIRC. The term of office for Mr. Pan will commence upon the approval of his eligibility by the Liaoning Bureau of the CBIRC and end upon the termination of the current session of the Board.
The biographical details of Mr. Pan are set out below:
Mr. PAN Darong (潘 大 榮), aged 48, has served as an executive director and the chief financial officer of China Evergrande Group (stock code: 3333) since May 2016. He is also the chief financial officer of Evergrande Health and Hengteng Network. Mr. Pan held various positions in Evergrande Real Estate Group from December 2006 to May 2016, including the deputy general manager of the financial center, the general manager of the financial department and vice president of its subsidiary in Guangdong. Mr. Pan served as the financial manager of Sino-Ocean Group Co., Ltd. ( 華 龍 遠 洋 股 份 有 限 公 司) from October 1998 to December 2006, the accountant of Poly Southern Headquarter ( 保 利 南 方 總 公 司) from August 1996 to October 1998, and served as an accountant in the General Administration of Land Reclamation of Guangdong Province ( 廣 東 省 農 墾 總 局) from August 1994 to August 1996.
Mr. Pan obtained a bachelor's degree in Economics from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law ( 中 南 財 經 大 學) in July 1994 and holds the title of accountant.
In accordance with the Directors and Supervisors Allowance System of the Bank, as a non-executive Director, Mr. Pan shall receive no remuneration from the Bank. The Bank shall pay meeting allowance to Mr. Pan based on the number of on-site Board meetings Mr. Pan attends, and the standard is RMB5,000 per meeting.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Pan did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies in the past three years, nor hold any other post in the Bank or its subsidiaries. Mr. Pan has no relationship with any other Director, supervisor, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Bank.
Furthermore, Mr. Pan does not have any interests in shares of the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Save as disclosed herein, there is no other information relating to the appointment of Mr. Pan that shall be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited nor any matters which need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
By order of the Board
Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.
ZHOU Zhi
Joint Company Secretary
Shenyang, Liaoning Province, China
30 March 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. QIU Huofa, Mr. SHEN Guoyong, Ms. ZHANG Jun, Mr. SHI Yang and Ms. LI Ying; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Mr. SU Qingxiang, Mr. LIANG Zhifang, Mr. ZHU Jialin and Mr. JI Kun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Mr. NI Guoju, Mr. KEUNG Chak, Mr. TAI Kwok Leung, Alexander, Mr. XING Tiancai and Mr. LI Jinyi.
Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorised institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorised to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
