Shengjing Bank : RESIGNATION OF PROPOSED NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PROPOSED ELECTION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

SHENGJING BANK CO., LTD.*

盛京銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02066)

RESIGNATION OF PROPOSED

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PROPOSED ELECTION

OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

RESIGNATION OF A PROPOSED NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

We refer to (i) the announcement of Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dated 28 August 2020, (ii) the circular of the Bank dated 4 September 2020 and (iii) the poll results announcement of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Bank dated 20 October 2020 in relation to, among other things, the proposed reelection and election of directors of the Bank ("Directors"). Ms. JIANG Liming ("Ms. Jiang") was nominated by the board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") as a candidate for non-executive Director on 28 August 2020, which was approved at the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Bank dated 20 October 2020. Ms. Jiang's eligibility as a Director has not been ratified by the Liaoning Bureau of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "Liaoning Bureau of the CBIRC").

The Board hereby announces that it has recently received the resignation tendered by Ms. Jiang. Ms. Jiang has ceased to be a proposed non-executive Director and a proposed member of the Strategic Development Committee of the Board due to personal reasons with effect from 29 March 2021.

Ms. Jiang has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no other matters in relation to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Bank.